DARBY — Preston Metesh might feel more sore than usual Saturday morning after serving as a workhorse for Flint Creek on the football field Friday.
“Hopefully not,” he said with a laugh. “I’ve got to go hunting.”
The senior running back has yet to score an elk on one of his weekly Saturday and Sunday trips this year, but he did score a season-high three rushing touchdowns as Flint Creek overcame the absence of its quarterback, Montana State commit Kade Cutler, to earn a 36-6 road win over Darby on a windy, rainy night with the temperature in the low 50s.
The Titans, ranked No. 2 among 8-Man teams in the state, got contributions across the board as they picked up a much-needed win that moves them to 7-0, secures a top-two playoff seed out of the west and helps them move closer to closing in on the conference title and the No. 1 seed.
“We’re far from a one-man team,” Flint Creek coach Mike Cutler said in regards to the team missing its star player, who was in the hospital for an undisclosed reason. “If anybody thinks that we’re a one-man team and we’re not good if one of our guys doesn’t play, that’s crazy. Our guys have the same competitiveness, same effort that they play with all the time.”
Metesh scored touchdown runs of 5, 5 and 2 yards by running through would-be tacklers as the Titans raced out to a 22-0 halftime lead. Sophomore quarterback Andrew Tallon, who has played considerable time this year because Flint Creek has blown out teams and rested Kade Cutler, threw for a 68-yard touchdown to Ethan Parke and scrambled for a 39-yard score, both in the second half as Flint Creek built a 36-0 lead. He added three 2-point runs.
The defense stepped up too without Kade Cutler, who has also been all-state on that side of the ball in the secondary. Metesh intercepted one pass and nearly picked off another, which he blamed on the rain making the ball slick. He, Parke, Cordell Langston and Tucker Weaver routinely made their way into the backfield for sacks or tackles for loss. Parke also recovered a bobbled punt.
“We work a lot in practice, so we’re good to step in if somebody has to come out,” Metesh said. “I think we’re just a fun group of guys. We like to joke a lot. And we’re physical.”
That tough-nosed play extends to Cutler, who was the Titans’ starting quarterback on their 2018 state championship team and the 2019 squad that lost in the quarterfinals. He was a backup on the 2017 team that won the state title in the first of two consecutive undefeated seasons.
This year, the Titans are experiencing a big bounceback after a rare fourth-place finish in the conference standings last year, which added motivation for the seven returning starters on both offense and defense.
If the Titans beat Victor next week and finish 7-0 in conference play, they can earn the top seed over undefeated Thompson Falls, which is 8-0 in conference games but didn’t play Flint Creek this year because of the schedule rotation.
If both teams are undefeated without a head-to-head tiebreaker, the next tiebreaker is margin of victory against common opponents, up to 24 points per game, Mike Cutler said. After Friday’s win, Flint Creek has a 20-point edge, 144-124.
“We met as a conference and didn’t want to penalize a team for having a ‘no contest’ because of COVID,” said Mike Cutler, whose team had its season opener against Plains called off because of a positive COVID case.
The Titans have been on a roll since then, they’ve outscored teams 402-26 and have pitched four shutouts. They nearly had a fifth, but their backups gave up a 23-yard touchdown pass from Preston Smith to Brandon Leavens with 31.7 seconds remaining.
That touchdown came a few plays after Flint Creek fumbled for the fourth time and lost a fumble for the third time. Three of the Titan’s fumbles, including two that were lost, came in the first quarter.
“I’m proud of how my kids kept fighting and kept playing,” Darby coach J.P. McCrossin said of his 1-6 team. “We only have two players starting today who were starters at the beginning of the year. We’ve been decimated by injuries and have six kids out. So, I’m pretty dang proud of the freshmen, sophomores and juniors because we didn’t have any seniors on the field.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.