The Helena Capital football team has big aspirations heading into the 2022 season and on Friday, in their annual preseason scrimmage, the Bruins certainly looked the part.
With three D-1 commitments on the field (Talon Marsh to Montana State and Austin Buehler, Hayden Opitz to Montana) the Bruins looked sharp on both sides of the ball but especially on defense.
On the offensive side of the ball, Tyler Kovick had a couple of big plays in the screen game, while quarterbacks Joey Michelotti and Hudson Grovom each took their turn running the offense.
“We saw everything that we needed to see,” Capital head coach Kyle Mihelish said. “We are fortunate that we are pretty healthy. For us, this was basically about getting something on film and moving on. Now it’s game week.”
The first-team offense didn’t get many opportunities but moved the ball each time and got a touchdown on a five-yard run by Matteo Bugni.
Grovom nearly led a scoring drive with the second-team offense too as he completed a 50-yard pass before the starting defense forced a turnover on downs, thanks to a couple of quarterback pressures from Marsh.
The Bruins opened the scrimmage by working on their kicking game then alternated series between the first and second-team offenses, before allowing some younger players to get on the field at the end.
“This is what we have been doing for nine months,” Mihelish said. “We’re ready.”
Next up for the Bruins is a trip to Bozeman next Friday in a matchup of Class AA quarterfinalists from a season ago.
Helena High happy to turn attention to Great Falls High
For the first time in a few years, Scott Evans didn’t lead the Helena Bengals onto the field at Vigilante Stadium. That responsibility is now Dane Broadhead’s and the first-year head coach liked what he saw out of his team on Friday.
“We had a couple of guys get banged up but nothing too serious,” he said. “Now we’re onto game week and that’s the best part of the scrimmage for me…just getting through it and now we can focus on Great Falls High.”
Not only do the Bengals have a new head coach, they will also have a new starting quarterback in junior Carter Kraft.
Kraft was Kaden Huot’s backup last season and saw action in a number of games, but got all the snaps with the No. 1 offense on Friday night and threw a 40-yard touchdown in one of the scrimmage’s highlights.
“Carter was pretty sharp,” Broadhead said. “He missed a couple of balls high but he settled in and threw some pretty good ones. He got the ball out on time which I really liked and it’s just a matter of him making the routine play -- getting the ball out to guys, on time, within the scheme and he’s a good enough athlete, he can make things happen off schedule. Overall, we saw some really good things.”
In addition to being the head coach Evans was the long-time defensive coordinator and had his stamp all over the defense and on Friday night, the defense made the play of the day as Joey Seliskar intercepted a pass and returned it around 60 yards for a touchdown.
Overall , the Bengals head man was pleased when his team walked off the field at Vigilante Stadium, knowing in one week, they will be back, under the lights, against Great Falls High in the regular-season opener.
“Our effort was good,” Broadhead said. “There are still some assignment-alignment things we need to clean up and that was the message afterward. But the effort was great and we got another week to dial in the execution.”
