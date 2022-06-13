BUTTE — The winner of Saturday's 75th Annual Shrine Game might be the team who can do the most with the least.
Not in terms of players, or talent, or effort. But time.
The West team arrived in Butte on Sunday and hit the field at Naranche Stadium — home of the Butte Bulldogs — that evening for the first practice of the week.
After three more practices on Monday, that leaves the West with eight more sessions before they take off for Providence on Friday, a day devoted to travel and pre-game events.
Maybe three-a-days don't seem so grueling when an ice cream social awaits you after photos and a Friday-night banquet.
It's a lot of practice squeezed into a single week, but it's necessary to get the team up to speed so by game time it looks more like an all-star team and less like a collection of all-star players.
The West is led by Hamilton head coach Bryce Carver, who said the first half of the week is for downloading heaps of information into the players, and the second half of the week is for honing and refining.
"When you're going three-a-days you try to get a lot in in a day," Carver said. "We're trying to get everything in early so we can really clean things up and make sure we're executing the way we're supposed to by the time Friday rolls around."
The defense has the early advantage. The lack of experience and comfort between teammates is more consequential for the offensive side of the ball, where mistakes are magnified. A defensive miscue can get lost in the chaos of a play, but a mistimed throw or blown blocking assignment can put a quick end to a drive.
Butte High safety and Montana Tech signee Cole Stewart put it simply.
"For the most part defense is all the same," Stewart said after the second of three Monday practices. "I mean, you gotta just go tackle the football."
Stewart said that it takes a few reps to get used to new terminology but players on the defensive side of the ball are able to rely on aggression and athleticism, at least moreso than their offensive counterparts.
"You're not gonna do like new formations or new routes or anything like that," Stewart said. "Coaches give us a few set plays, but then after that we're all set loose."
This is the third year Carver has been a member of the West's coaching staff. He also coached in 2018 and 2019.
"It's a pleasure to be here, it's an honor," Carver said. "I think we got a great staff and great group of kids, so it's gonna be fun."
In his experience, the defense starts fast and the offense takes a little while to find its footing.
"That's kind of the theme ... the defense always looks really good early on in the week because they got guys in line who can play," Carver said. "The offense is still trying to learn everything, all the techniques and all the plays."
The learning curve isn't stopping Carver from installing a fast-paced spread offense, the same one that led his Broncs to a perfect 11-0 record and the 2021 State A title.
"When you have kids of this caliber in this game, kids can run-and-catch and our quarterbacks can throw," Carver said. "When you bring in kids, some of the best in Montana, it doesn't take a lot to get guys going and get them meshed."
It doesn't hurt that Hamilton quarterback Tyson Rostad, who rushed for 228 yards and three touchdowns in a 21-7 championship win over Laurel, will also be taking snaps for the West. Rostad finished his senior season with 27 passing touchdowns and 18 rushing scores.
"It's pretty special. I thought that'd be the last time having him coach," Rostad said. "Me and him are pretty close."
Rostad will be splitting reps with Helena Bengals QB Kaden Huot, who is learning a system that Rostad already has down pat.
"We've put a lot of Hamilton stuff in and I think for the most part the kids are liking it," Rostad said. "It makes it a little bit easier, I'm able to help others and try and let all them understand it more just because I've been around it for the last four years."
Huot said he just wants to get as many reps as possible to learn the offense and build a connection with the receiving corps.
"It's pretty stressful learning a new offense but they've been right there answering all my questions about it," Huot said.
Huot is Helena's all-time leader in offensive yardage (6,977) and touchdowns (61).
This is the first time the West quarterbacks have been teammates, but it won't be their last. Both are signed to play football at the University of Montana. Huot will continue as a QB for the Grizzlies while Rostad will play on defense.
"We have a lot of fun together during our drills and individuals," Huot said. "We have fun with coach Carver, too."
Carver said the early returns are positive for the West, which is scheduled to practice three times on Tuesday, twice on Wednesday and three times again on Thursday.
"The guys came out with a lot of energy," Carver said. "They're flying around and having some fun. Overall I'm pleased with what the kids are doing. They're learning well and meshing well as a whole team.
"I think our defense looks really good right now and I think they'll be ready to roll come Saturday. Our offense is going to keep learning and growing."
The East leads the Shrine Game series 41-33. The West won the 2021 Shrine Game 21-12 to snap the East's three-game and four-year win streak. The West lost in 2017, 2018 and 2019, and the game was not played in 2020 due to COVID.
Dylan Snyder, a defensive end from Butte and soon-to-be Montana State Bobcat, said he thinks the West will be ready for whatever the East will have in store for them.
"I just know we're super sound on defense right now," Snyder said. "So I think we could take care of them."
Stewart said much of his work toward a victory will take place outside the team's practices.
"Looking to come together more as a team, meet more of my teammates and just get to know them better," Stewart said. "And go win the game on Saturday."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.