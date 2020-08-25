MISSOULA — The competitive nature of Class A football in western Montana will be turned up another notch this season.
Last year, the Southwest A and Northwest A were combined into the Western A, and the top six teams went to state. This year, there will only be four teams qualifying for state out of the west because of the elimination of the first-round playoff bye week, a result of the pandemic. So, the competition for those slots is expected to be more fierce than normal.
“With this being a weird year and there being some really good football teams in our conference, there’s about seven or eight teams out of the 12 that are going to be right there this year,” Hamilton coach Bryce Carver said.
Hamilton has to replace five all-state or all-conference players — specifically record-setting quarterback Carson Rostad, a four-year starter who's now at Montana — from a team that went 9-2 and made the semifinals. The Broncs will slide all-state wide receiver Tyson Rostad over to quarterback, where he’ll be throwing to all-state wideout Jaiden Klemundt and handing off to running back Ben Tack, a transfer from Stevensville.
“We’ve just got to be consistent in what we do,” Carver said. “We’ll have some growing pains here and there with a new quarterback and new guys. We just have to be able to get better every day, do what’s made us successful over the years and we’ll gradually get better throughout the season and heading into the playoffs.”
Hamilton returns six starters on offense and six on defense, with the lines potentially being a strength. The Broncs return four starting offensive linemen, including all-state tackle Tyler Burrows and second-team all-conference tackle Carter Lake. Additionally, they’ve added a lineman transfer from Colorado.
Burrows was also an all-state defensive end last year, while Lake was an all-state linebacker. Fellow defensive end Aiden Sisson was a second-team all-conference pick last season.
“Our O-line is veteran and has seasoned guys,” Carver said. “Those are the guys we look to. Those guys up front have started since they were sophomores, so they played in the state title game two years ago and have played in some really big games. It’s really good, that kind of experience.”
Dillon could again be a top conference contender after going 9-2 and making the semifinals last year but will need to replace eight players who combined for 10 all-state or all-conference honors. The Beavers return a pair of all-state players in defensive lineman Zeke Ellis and safety Michael Hupp, a first-team all-conference wide receiver in Cole Truman and a second-team all-conference safety in Jace Fitzgerald, a Montana State commit.
Frenchtown is also expected to be in the hunt, returning senior Tel Arthur, an all-state fullback and linebacker, and Duncan Richardson, an all-state defensive lineman and second-team all-conference center, from a team that went 8-3 and made the quarterfinals last year. The Broncs have to replace seven players who totaled 13 all-state or all-conference awards, including UM commit Jace Klucewich, who transferred to Class AA Missoula Sentinel.
Fortunately for fourth-year coach Ryne Nelson, who decided to return to Frenchtown after accepting a job at Montana Tech, he has a group of players who he feels are ready to step up.
“This could be the most solid offensive group we’ve had overall,” Nelson said. “We had a great team last year, and I truly think we’re better this year. It'll be a competitve Western A as usual. It'll be a dogfight, which makes it fun.”
Libby wants to be in the party too and will look to again improve its record, something it’s done every year since moving back up to Class A in 2017. The seniors will try to continue that trend after the Loggers went 8-3 and made the quarterfinals last year.
“We went through a dry spell for a number of years and were 0-8 in Class B when these seniors were seventh graders,” said 18th-year Libby coach Neil Fuller. “Each year, we’ve got better, and it’s cool to see that group be part of the comeback. It’s been a while since we’ve been playing football like we did last year.”
Libby returns five starters on offense and five on defense, five of whom earned all-state or all-conference honors. All-state running back Dawson Young will again be paired with senior quarterback Jay Beagle. They’ll be behind a rebuilt offensive line that graduated four starters but brings back all-conference honorable-mention center Owen Wilkins.
Defensively, the Loggers return a pair of all-conference linebackers in David Patterson, a first-team pick, and Ryker McElmurry, a second-team selection, to go with all-conference honorable-mention safety Ryder Davis.
“We’re going to be younger on the O-line, but we’ve got good athleticism, and their talent fits in well with our scheme,” Fuller said. “They’re the most important guys on the field, and we feel confident in them. It’s going to take a few games to build confidence, but they’ve got potential.
“Defensively, we’ve got good team speed. They’re young but athletic. We’re excited about the potential on both sides.”
Whitefish could be salty on defense as well, returning three second-team all-conference picks in defensive end Camren Ross, cornerback Jaxsen Schlauch and free safety Bodie Smith. The Bulldogs, who went 6-4 last year and lost in the first round of the playoffs, got a glimpse of the future at quarterback when Fynn Ridgeway threw for 1,148 yards in eight games as a freshman.
Butte Central is coming off a 5-5 campaign that ended in the first round of the playoffs. The Maroons will have to replace seven players who earned 12 all-state or all-conference honors, including wide receiver Guido Ossello, now at UM, and lineman Aaron Richards, now at MSU.
Columbia Falls will look to move back towards its usual spot near the top of the conference after an injury-riddled down year, which ended with a 2-7 record. It was the first time in coach Jaxon Schweikert's eight seasons there that the team missed the playoffs. The Wildcats return four all-conference picks, including quarterback Mason Peters and offensive lineman Steve Wilkinson.
“We were devastated last year with offseason injuries," Schweikert said. "We were an average JV team; most of them should have been JV players and had to be pulled up. We don't know that we're going to be a state championship team, but we feel we could be a playoff team again. We just don't have a lot of depth like usual."
Polson will look to continue building its program under second-year coach Kaden Glinsmann after going 4-5 with a senior-heavy team last year. The Pirates graduated their lone all-state player and have just eight seniors this season, only four of whom played football last year.
The offensive line is expected to be a strength with seniors at center and both tackles spots. They’ll also get some added blocking from a pair of tight ends who stand 6-foot-4 and 6-3.
“The biggest thing for us is we’re really young,” Glinsmann said. “It’s going to be weird playing with so few seniors. I’ve never been on a team with this few seniors. But the kids are hungry to get out there and compete.”
Corvallis and Browning will attempt to move up the standings after going 3-6 and 2-7, respectively, last season. Corvallis had four non-seniors earn second-team or honorable-mention all-conference honors.
Stevensville and Ronan will each look to improve upon their 1-8 finishes last year. Ronan graduated all four of its all-conference selections, while Stevensville graduated three of its four.
NOTE: This story is part of the Missoulian's high school fall sports preview section. Look for it in Friday's newspaper.
