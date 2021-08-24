MISSOULA — Despite the field having been reduced to just eight playoff teams in the Class A postseason derby in 2020, several salty western Montana teams made the grade.
Hamilton, the top seed out of the West, made the most noise of a group of three that included Frenchtown and Columbia Falls. Hamilton advanced to the semifinals where it lost to eventual Class A state champ Laurel, 28-21.
Laurel, the No. 2 seed out of the East, routed Billings Central, 34-0. Hamilton was the only team in Laurel’s three playoff games to stay within a single score.
"We know what it takes," Hamilton coach Bryce Carver said earlier this month. "We were a couple inches short on a play that could have given us a chance to win that game.
"When you get to the end like that, you got two or three or four good teams left in state every play counts and it truly comes down to a couple plays and a couple inches. I think our kids know that we need to make those plays when we need to. You just need take it over that final hump."
The loss to Laurel marked the fourth straight trip to the postseason without a title, as the squad had back-to-back state title losses in 2017 and '18, followed by two straight semifinal losses in '19 and '20. The perennial postseason contender has the roster to make yet another deep run, due in large part to a key returner.
A season ago the Broncs boasted a strong air-ground game combo led by quarterback Tyson Rostad, a Montana Grizzlies commit, who threw for 1,671 yards on 63.6% completion rate and 20 touchdowns to just six interceptions while the ground charge was bolstered by senior tandem Ben Rooney (897 yards, eight TDs) and Ben Tack (680 yards, 12 TDs). Rostad contributed there too with 482 yards and seven scores. Jaiden Klemundt was the top receiver a season ago with a team-high 833 yards and nine scores.
Off that quartet of athletes just Rostad is back after the Broncs running back duo and top wideout graduated.
Filling in those spots, according to Carver, could lead to more Rostad as a runner and a group of young and green athletes in the backfield.
"When you bring back Tyson Rostad — our quarterback and leader and he committed to U — he is a really important person to have," Carver said. "He's started since his sophomore year and to have that type of leadership is very important. He will do a great job and I think the kids did a great job in the weight room in the summer and offseason to get ready to go."
Frenchtown meanwhile went 7-3 and finished third in the region. The Frenchtown Broncs, much like the Hamilton Broncs, also lost to 2020 Class A state champ Laurel falling in the opening round of the tournament 35-13.
Frenchtown will look to replace offensive production from graduated seniors Brandon Finley, who led the team in receiving yards at 780 with seven touchdowns, Tel Arthur, who led the team in rushing with 594 yards and 10 touchdowns, and quarterback Wyatt Hayes, who threw for 1,480 yards, 16 TDs and nine interceptions.
Junior rusher Peyton Hicks is the leading returning rusher with 541 yards and seven scores last season as the second option with Arthur. Hicks also had the most tackles of any returners. Devin Shelton, a senior wideout and defensive back, returns as the top option in the passing game and is a force on defense after he snagged seven interceptions in 2020.
Columbia Falls also made the tourney but fell in the opening round with a 35-8 loss to Billings Central. Columbia Falls, which went 5-4 in 2020, is expected to return a slew of junior talent including starting quarterback Mason Peters, who threw for 1,836 yards, 15 touchdowns and 10 interceptions; Isaiah Roth, the Wildcats top rusher, who rushed for 613 yards and four scores; and top wideout Cade Morgan, who led the team in receiving yards at 807 yards and five scores.
