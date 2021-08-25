MISSOULA — Missoula Sentinel created football history last season by winning its first State AA title in 48 years.
The Spartans are now turning to Greek history to aid them in their title defense. They’re using the motto “Shields up,” which head coach Dane Oliver felt was appropriate as this year’s team needs to replace a large group of graduated seniors while still returning several key players.
“The shield was the most important piece of equipment in ancient Spartan military history,” he explained. “So, you carry the shield for the person next to you, not yourself. It ties into that unity aspect and playing for someone other than yourself. It just seemed fitting this year.”
Sentinel needs to replace 14 players who combined for 22 all-state awards last season. Six of those players are now at the Division I level, with one at BYU, one at Washington and four with the Montana Grizzlies.
The Spartans have a foundation to build upon as they return five starters on offense and four on defense, including six players who combined for nine all-state awards. Those players now have a target on their back as Sentinel is the defending state champion for the first time under Oliver, who’s beginning his 10th season leading the program.
“That’s a new scenario because people are aiming at us,” he said. “That brings new ways to motivate and organize. We have more kids playing football than we ever have. As a coach, you like to solve problems and find ways to keep kids engaged in football.
“But our approach never changes. We’re focused on getting better every day and living in the present moment and being a unit and taking care of each other. That template never changes.”
Zac Crews highlights the group of returnees as a first-team all-state tight end and defensive end who's committed to UM and is ranked as the No. 6 player in the state for the class of 2022 by 247Sports. He’ll be one of three players in the quarterback competition along with junior JJ Dolan and sophomore Riley Allen.
Whoever takes over at quarterback will have a new-look offensive line. First-team all-state offensive lineman Ramsey Knowles is the lone returning starting from a group that had four other all-state players.
The Spartans do have back do-it-all player Charlie Kirgan, a first-team all-state fullback, first-team all-state punter and second-team all-state defensive end. They also return second-team all-state linebacker Chase Williams, all-state honorable mention defensive back Connor McCarthy and all-state honorable mention special teamer Drew Klumph.
Then there are younger players on their way up who’ll be asked to take on bigger roles after gaining experience last year.
“It’s a little bit like a college team making a bowl game where last season we got more practices, so I feel the sophomores got more experience in that playoff run,” he said. “I can see during team camp that our starting point is higher than previous years.”
Sentinel won’t have as easy a path to another state title.
In the west, Helena High boasts quarterback Kaden Huot, a Montana commit and the top-ranked player in the state, and athlete Marcus Evans, also a UM commit and the fifth-ranked player. Kalispell Glacier won’t be easy to slow down with running back Jake Rendina, the No. 7 player in the state.
Missoula Hellgate has back all-state wide receivers Ian Finch and Leo Filardi. Missoula Big Sky returns all-state linebacker Kolby Jensen in addition to budding receivers Tre Reed and Louis Sanders. Both teams needs to replace their quarterbacks.
In the east, Billings West, the 2020 state runner-up, has back safety Caden Dowler, wide receiver Taco Dowler, athlete Riley Bergeson and quarterback Isaiah Claunch, who are ranked Nos. 2, 3, 8 and 13 in the state. Great Falls High will be led by dynamic dual-threat quarterback Reed Harris.
“Every single game is going to be tough,” Oliver said. “It goes with that theme of having a great week of practice and sticking together.”
