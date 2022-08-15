MISSOULA — Missoula Sentinel heads into the 2022 football season as the defending State AA champion for the second year in a row.
Having the largest possible target on their back was a new experience for the Spartans last year. No one had gone through that before because they were coming off a 2020 title run in which they ended a 48-year championship drought.
They handled that pressure and lived up to expectations by repeating as champs. They now head into this season with coaches and players who’ve navigated this situation with success.
“Now we have the tools in the toolbox to handle it,” 11th-year Sentinel coach Dane Oliver said. “We know when people play us it’s a big game. We know we’re going to get everybody’s best shot. That may change the risks they take because it’s going to be a big week for them. Just knowing that that’s their approach and we have to match or exceed that if it’s successful.”
The Spartans head into this campaign riding a 21-game winning streak. They went 10-0 to capture the 2020 title with a road win over Billings West in the championship game and followed up with an 11-0 record while securing the 2021 crown with a home win against West.
Oliver plans to turn to Riley Allen to replace all-state quarterback Zac Crews. Allen is a 6-foot-2, 185-pound junior who brings dual-threat capabilities to the field. He’s taken the majority of the reps while junior Danny Sirmon has seen some but projects as a tight end as the Spartans replace all-stater Joe Weida, who is now at Montana.
The Spartans bring back all-state running back Adam Jones, a senior who has fielded offers from Montana and Montana State, and they may be boosted by senior running back Kellen Curtiss in his return from injury. They return second-team all-state offensive tackles Tate Templeton and Dominic Umile and starting senior receiver Karsen Beitz, but must replace two all-state linemen.
The Spartans also have back six starting senior defenders and need to find replacements for five all-staters, including both defensive end spots and safety Drew Klumph, who is at UM. All-state nickel back JJ Dolan is back, as are defensive tackle Rylan Gibbs, cornerback Tyler Christensen, linebacker Shaun Liechty, and safeties Trevor Rausch and Jones.
“Externally, you hear the noise of expectations again, but the message to the players and coaching staff is we’re starting over,” Oliver said. “We need a great fall camp. There are peaks and valleys, but our approach is each day is a chance to improve. Breaking down the season into certain check points has been super effective for us. Then at the end of the year we pick our heads up and see where we’re at.”
Hellgate Knights
Missoula Hellgate has a new head coach in Ryne Nelson, who was the head coach at a Frenchtown program steeped in a history of success. He’s now tasked with creating a winning culture with the Knights, who are working their way back to being a winning program since relaunching the varsity team in 2017.
“That’s the biggest thing: changing the perception of Hellgate football. I think it’s a big goal for this year,” Nelson said. “We want the Hellgate community to be excited about football games on Friday night. Winning solves a lot of that and brings that excitement. But on top of that, making sure we’re doing things right in all aspects of the program. You focus on the fine details, you do things right and I think success takes care of itself and the reputation follows.
“It’s going to be huge for us to turn the corner this year and see some success maybe Hellgate football has never seen before. It’s one of my goals that we’re playing in the postseason.”
Quarterback Connor Dick is back for his senior season after earning second-team all-state honors last year. Senior Leo Filardi was also second-team all-state and could help fill holes in replacing all-staters at receiver and H-back. Nelson is also looking at senior Mario Rosemond at receiver as Hellgate must replace Ian Finch, who is now at Montana.
As the Knights replace lineman Tommy Nilson, who’s at Montana State, Nelson is expecting an all-senior O-line of Ben Parks, Alex Shields, Carter Polancheck, Otto Seagrave and Nick Lowry. One big task they have is finding a running back. Nelson did bring along his offensive coordinator, Josh Criner, and special teams coordinator, Blake Cohlhepp, from Frenchtown.
“I’m excited about the 11 guys we’re going to be able to put on the field,” Nelson said. “We’ll have a couple guys on the sideline to intermix, but a lot of guys will start both ways. I’d be surprised if we don’t ask them to be part of some special teams as well. We’ve got to have the best guys on the field. Our biggest problem may be depth at certain positions.”
Big Sky Eagles
Missoula Big Sky is looking to recapture some of the success it has had in previous seasons under 13th-year head coach Matt Johnson. To do that, the Eagles are switching styles to adapt to a younger roster that lacks size, both in terms of height and weight.
“That was one of the first questions when we sat down as a staff: We've got to find a way to make this work because we’re not going to be able to line up and push people around,” Johnson said. “So, we switched our offense to the shotgun wing-T. We’ll use angles, our quickness and our tenacity. Our kids have adapted to it really well. It’s the same thing on defense; we know we can’t let people push us around, so we’ll put ourselves in position to use our quickness more.”
Big Sky is looking at Drew Martins to take over at quarterback. He brings size and mobility as a 6-1, 195-pound junior and has impressed Johnson with how he’s taken on a leadership role.
The Eagles have 12 seniors on the roster after losing a senior-heavy class from last year. Among their returning starters are senior two-way lineman Carson Borgialli, offensive lineman Johnnie Stout and junior safety Aiden Marceau. Senior Drew Paxton was also singled out by Johnson.
“For the most part, we don’t really have a huge star player or multiple ones like some teams,” Johnson said. “What we have is by-committee. We have a whole bunch of pesky guys that are going to go hard all the time.”
Rest of the West
Helena Capital should be strong up front with three linemen committed to FCS programs. Hayden Opitz and Austin Buehler have committed to Montana, while Talon Marsh is heading to Montana State. Across town, Helena High will be guided by Dane Broadhead, who replaces head coach Scott Evans.
Kalispell Glacier, led by longtime coach Grady Bennett, features quarterback Gage Sliter, who has an offer from Montana. Across town, Kalispell Flathead has a new coach in Caleb Aland.
Butte has always been tough under veteran coach Arie Gray. Among their returners is all-state senior wide receiver Cameron Gurnsey, who has an offer from the Griz.
