MISSOULA — Florence was a couple plays away from making the State B championship game last season, losing in overtime in the semifinals.
The Falcons return the vast majority of their key players this year, putting them in position to accomplish big things on the gridiron. To help them reach their heights, Florence coach Pat Duchien has the team rallying around a Bigger Than Me (BTM) attitude.
“Only we can stand in our way through selfish actions, not being humble, wanting the limelight, stuff like that that can derail a talented team,” he said. “We’re going to go over that and what it means to have humility.”
The Falcons need that approach because they come into the season with a target on their backs. They return nine starters on offense and nine on defense, including eight players who combined for three all-state awards, 11 first-team all-conference honors and five second-team all-conference selections.
Duchien doesn’t want them to rest on those laurels.
“People started seeing the change in our program last year,” he said. “It’s a different feeling, but hopefully it’s one the boys can use. They’re out to get you, so let’s make sure we play with a chip on our shoulders.”
Florence’s offense will again be led by all-conference quarterback Pat Duchien. He has a slew of weapons around him in all-state wide receiver Blake Shoupe, all-state tight end Luke Maki, all-conference wide receiver Levi Posey and all-conference running back Tristan Pyette. He’ll receive blocking from all-state lineman Ethan Abbott, who has offers from Montana and Montana State, and all-conference lineman Jeron McNair.
Most of Florence’s players line up on both sides of the ball. Abbott will hold down the defensive line, Caden Zaluski and Posey are in the secondary, while Shoupe, Maki and Pyette could make a scary linebacking crew. All of them were all-conference picks last year on defense. Zaluski and Shoupe were also all-conference kickers, while Posey was an all-league return man.
“We know from other people talking that there’s a bit of a target on our back,” Duchien offered. “But there’s other tough schools out there, and if we overlook them and slip up, it could be catastrophic. We have no luxury for one guy to go down in Class B because you’re losing two guys. We want them to focus on having the right mindset of going 1-0 every week.”
Among other potential Western B contenders, Eureka returns its all-conference quarterback but graduated its all-state running back, Bigfork has to replace its all-state running back who carried the team, and Whitehall is a salty team new to the conference but graduated a big senior class. Loyola, Anaconda and Deer Lodge have all been rebuilding.
The Falcons open the season Sept. 3 at Manhattan, the defending state champion who beat them by only six points in the regular season but graduated players who combined for 19 of 24 all-state/all-conference awards. Duchien, in his fifth year as a head coach and 10th year overall, also expects Townsend, Jefferson, Fairfield, Cut Bank, Malta, Red Lodge and Huntley Projects to be among some of the other state contenders.
“There’s probably more competition in the Class B level than I can remember in year’s past, so I don’t want to count our chickens,” he said. “I think we’ll see a more balanced playoff than before. There’s enough of a talent pool that the playoff is going to be loaded.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.