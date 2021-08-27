MISSOULA — Valley Christian is set to play its first game ever in Missoula proper, giving the Class C 6-Man football team plenty to look forward to this season.
The Eagles will play Geraldine-Highwood Sept. 3 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium, which could be the first time the stadium has hosted a 6-Man high school football game. Valley Christian will play four more game in Missoula before the season is over — two at Missoula County Stadium and two at Stegner Field behind Missoula Sentinel High School.
Valley Christian went 1-3 in 2020 but returns two quarterbacks who played major snaps between Eyan Becker and Asher Beaudin who are both seniors. Becker threw for 518 yards, five touchdowns and three interceptions while Beaudin threw for 439 yards with six touchdowns and four picks.
On the ground, Becker led the squad in rushing yards with 368 yards on 26 carries. He found the end zone five times.
Elsewhere in the league, the Hot Springs Savage Heat were three points away from moving past the first round of the Class C state tournament. The Savage Heat fell to Bridger, 41-38.
Hot Springs went 3-1 last season led by then-junior quarterback Jack McAllister who threw for 741 yards, 13 touchdowns and four interceptions. Running back Kyle Lawson, who is also Mcallister’s favorite target, is expected to return after he led the ground game with 375 yards and nine touchdowns and led the receiving group with 586 yards and nine touchdowns.
Both will be expected to carry most of the load on both sides of the ball.
The Savage Heat went 10-1 in 2019 and also lost in the first round of state. Safe to think the team is hungry to rebound from two straight early exits in the past two postseasons..
“That is something we have been talking about,” Savage Heat head coach Jim Lawson said. “We want to be better than we were last year and advance on from our first round playoff losses. We want to go further than that and you just got to work hard and put the time in.”
Hot Springs is one of the favorites but could be challenged out west by the always tough White Sulphur Springs, which went undefeated in 2020 and lost in the Class C 6-Man title game to Froid-Medicine Lake 44-19, or Noxon, which lost in the opening round of the state tourney.
“We have a couple seniors coming back who have been pretty key contributors that past few years,” Lawson said. “We had a good turn out for things in June — I think we had 14 or so. We got lots of young kids but we are excited for the squad.”
Last season 6-Man played a condensed, conference only slate. This year the league is back to a normal slate that will feature double-digit games.
“We are excited to have a full schedule just like everybody,” Lawson said.
