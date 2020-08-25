MISSOULA — Expect a bit more competition among the Western C 8-Man football teams this season.
Last year, Drummond-Philipsburg (Clark Fork) went undefeated before losing in the state championship game. Flint Creek finished undefeated each of the previous two years, winning back-to-back state titles. Before that, Charlo and Arlee were the state runner-up in back-to-back years, marking five straight seasons that a team from western Montana made a run through the conference and into the title game.
“Everybody knew Clark Fork was going to be good last year, but this year, it’s wide open” Flint Creek coach Mike Cutler said. “Maybe people will look at us as the favorite returning so many starters, but we’ll have a good idea by week four or five of who the top teams are. There’s some very good teams in the west.”
Flint Creek brings back seven of eight starters on both offense and defense. The Titans lost just two seniors from last year’s team that finished fourth in the conference and made the quarterfinals after back-to-back championships.
“This team reminds me of some teams I’ve recently had, and I’ll leave it at that,” Cutler said with a laugh. “I’m extremely excited.
“Our depth has increased dramatically. We’ve got a lot of two-, three-, four-year starters.”
Flint Creek will be highlighted by Montana State commit Kade Cutler, an all-state quarterback and defensive back and an all-conference kick returner and punt returner. The Titans also bring back second-team all-conference running back Preston Metesh.
“Kade’s the best athlete in the division,” Clark Fork coach Jeff Schultz said. “He’s a tremendous player. Just a big, strong kid who’s super fast. They were pretty young last year, too, so they’ll be a real challenge.”
Thompson Falls coach Jared Koskela has his eye on Flint Creek, too.
"Flint Creek will be a team to watch as a rare fourth-place conference finish last season will have them bent on revenge," he said.
Clark Fork should be in the conversation again. The Mountain Cats need to fill some holes after graduating a senior class that included Trey Green, the 8-man West offensive and defensive MVP, and five players who combined for eight all-state honors.
They bring back four seniors, headlined by Bryan Mask, an all-state quarterback last year and fourth-year starter. Jake Calloway will play wide receiver and defensive back after being a first-team all-conference slotback and second-team all-conference outside linebacker last year. Aaron Waddle, a second-team all-conference center, will again play center and linebacker.
“We were able to score a lot last year, so our young guys got to play a high majority of the games, so that was awesome for their growth,” Schultz said. “We have some juniors and sophomores who played quite a bit last year, so the expectation is they’ll be able to perform.”
Thompson Falls will lean on some newer faces following its run to the quarterfinals last year in its first 8-man season after dropping down from Class B. The Blue Hawks bring back second-team all-conference defensive back Roman Sparks, who was also a running back and is the lone returning starter on either side of the ball. They graduated a talented class that featured seven players who combined for 10 all-state or all-conference awards.
"As a whole, I think the Western 8-man might be a little down from last year as far as the top teams from last year go," Kosekla said. "But the preparation mindset needs to be that we are 'reloading' not 'rebuilding.'"
St. Ignatius will look to improve upon its first-round playoff loss last season, returning first all-conference kick returner and defensive end Layne Spidel and second-team all-conference slotback and defensive back Charley Adams.
Charlo could also be putting itself in place to be a competitor in the conference with its crop of junior and seniors.
“Mission is long and athletic, and they’re going to be able to match up with you no matter what you do,” Schultz said. “Charlo had young kids last year but is up and coming with athletic players. They’re one of the teams pushing to make a show.”
Seeley-Swan may find success with its large group of returners. Walker McDonald earned all-state honors at defensive end last year as a sophomore, and Brice Hawkinson was a second-team all-conference linebacker.
"Seeley is going to be a dark horse with most of their starters returning," Kosekla said.
Darby, now coached by JP McCrossin, lost its all-state quarterback and head coach but isn’t expected to automatically be out of the picture. Linebacker Preston Smith earned second-team all-conference honors last year as a sophomore.
“Darby’s got some very good athletes there even though they have a new coach," Cutler said. "He’s a hell of a good guy, and I’m sure he’ll do good things with them.”
Plains, which went 4-4 last year, returns an all-conference player in Tucker Foster, a first-team defensive lineman and second-team offensive lineman.
Arlee, Troy and Victor round out the conference. Arlee, coming off a 2-7 season, will be led by new coach Quinn Huisman and returns second-team all-conference running back Colt Crawford. Troy, which went 1-8 last year, features Montana State commit Jace Fisher, a two-way lineman.
“The West is absolutely loaded week in and week out,” Schultz said.
NOTE: This story is part of the Missoulian's high school fall sports preview section. Look for it in Friday's newspaper.
