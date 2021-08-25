MISSOULA — A new era is beginning for Flint Creek.
Drummond native Jason Ostler is replacing Mike Cutler as head coach of the Drummond-Philipsburg co-op team after spending the past two years on staff as an assistant. He’s hoping to keep up the same sky-high standards and doesn’t see the need to vastly overhaul the tough-nosed, hard-hitting style of play that led the Titans to three State C 8-Man titles and three undefeated seasons over the past four years.
“Our goals are always to win,” he said. “Last year, the goals were beat Charlo and Clark Fork, win the conference, make the playoffs and win every playoff game we’re in. If you just set that standard, it’s hard to not want to play for that every year.”
The Titans need to replace five players who totaled 15 all-state or all-conference awards, including four all-state players. Chief among those is Kade Cutler, a Montana State signee who earned all-state honors on offense, defense and special teams.
The cupboard isn’t bare for Ostler, whose staff also has to fill the void left by assistant coach J.C. Holland. The Titans do return three players who combined for seven all-state or all-conference awards, giving them a good base around which to build.
“We were a pretty deep team last year, so we’ve got a lot of very tough kids that were solid backups, guys that got experience on JV and could’ve started on most other teams in our league,” Ostler said, adding: “We had such good players on JV and the No. 2 spots that they made those starters last year work so hard to be at that level.”
Defensive lineman Cordell Langton earned all-state honors, was the conference’s defensive MVP and was selected to the all-conference second team as an offensive lineman. Slotback Avery Metesh also picked up all-state honors and was second-team all-conference as a defensive back. Outside linebacker Leyton Wagner garnered first-team all-conference honors.
John Langton, a fourth returning starter, anchored the O-line at center. Junior Andrew Tallon started one game at quarterback last season and got considerable playing time in the second half of blowout wins. There’s also high hopes for fullback Tyler Burden, receiver/linebacker Colt Parsons and other players who were on the undefeated JV team last year.
“I think we’ve got a really tough team coming back,” Ostler said. “We have some kids not everybody knows about that are still really good football players and will have a really good year.”
Thompson Falls, which finished second in the conference, graduated four all-state players and returns one in slotback/linebacker Trae Thilmony. Clark Fork, which was third, needs to replace its all-state quarterback who led the team to a state runner-up finish in 2019. St. Ignatius, the No. 4 finisher, lost coach Tyler Murray to East Helena and graduated its all-state running back but returns all-conference quarterback Kellen McClure and all-state wide receiver/defensive back Bryce Umphrey.
Charlo nearly made the playoffs last year and has back quarterback Coyle Nagy and slotback Tucker Love, both all-conference players. Seeley-Swan has back the 2020 national sacks leader among all 8-Man teams, defensive end Walker McDonald. Darby’s Preston Smith was an all-state linebacker last year. Arlee and Plains graduated all their award winners. Victor and Troy should round out the conference.
At least one Western team has made the state title game every year since 2015. As far as the rest of the state, Ostler sees a lot of unknowns.
“There were so many senior-heavy teams in the playoffs last year, so how it’ll stack up, it can fluctuate so much with three or four kids here or there that any team any year can be a really tough team,” he said. “It’s kind of hard to tell who’s going to be the team to beat, and it should be a pretty open and competitive class this year.”
