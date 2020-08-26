MISSOULA — Missoula Sentinel coach Dane Oliver is happy his team has high expectations this season.
The Spartans played Bozeman in the state semifinals last season and were just a couple plays away from beating the state champions. Sentinel returns much of its offense — including quarterback Dayton Bay — and added UM football commit Jace Klucewich at running back.
Add in all-star lineman Dylan Rollins as well as a heady defense led by Charlie Kirk, Zac Crews, Geno Leonard, Daniel Difort and host of other Spartans, and there is plenty to be excited about for Sentinel fans.
"Expectations are good," Oliver said. "It's what we set out to build, a stable high school football program. We've got great numbers. Managing expectations and providing vision for kids and taking care of what's important is always the focus."
While it remains to be seen what football will look like in Missoula this fall, Oliver and his team are pushing forward with state championships on their mind.
Led by Bay, Sentinel's offense put up 185.5 passing yards per game and 160.3 rushing yards per contest last season. Bay was 183 of 251 for 2,053 yards passing with 24 touchdowns and nine interceptions.
Standout wide receivers Haiden Crews and T.J. Rausch are both seniors this fall. Rausch, a UM football commit who's toe-tip touchdown catch during a game last season caught the attention of Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett, is expected to be one of Bay's primary targets.
Big Sky is looking to improve on a 1-9 season a year ago that included a win over Bozeman. Eagles coach Matt Johnson was happy with his numbers in the spring but wonders what those will look like come the first days of the season.
Colter Janacaro was one of the biggest threats for Big Sky a year ago and is a senior this year. Big Sky graduated several of its wide receivers and parts of its defense, so there might be some growing pains for the team.
Across town at Hellgate, it is much the same way. Knights coach Mick Morris will have to find a way to replace talented quarterback Rollie Worster, who helped the team to a 3-6 record. Hellgate did advance to the playoffs — as did all Class AA schools last year — and fell to Billings Senior on the road.
The top of the Western AA seems stacked and both Helena Capital and Helena High will be tough outs. State finalist Butte lost quarterback Tommy Mellott, but several key starters return.
Kalispell Glacier and Flathead should be stronger as well. Flathead is in the midst of a transition period as it goes into Year 2 with coach Matt Upham.
Lineman Rocco Becarri returns for the Wolfpack, as does standout quarterback JT Allen, who completed 172 of 279 passes last season for 24 touchdowns. He'll look to throw to junior tight end Luke Bilau who had 41 catches a year ago.
"I think our team can be very competitive ... If our O and D fronts can play well and win the battle in the trenches, we could be in the mix at the end of the season," coach Grady Bennett said. "And that's all you can ever ask for."
The Western AA will certainly be one of the toughest football divisions in the state.
"I think top to bottom it's going to be solid," Oliver said. "There's just so many well-coached and stable programs. I think it's up in the air, you're going to have to bring it every weekend."
NOTE: This story is part of the Missoulian's high school fall sports preview section. Look for it in Friday's newspaper.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.