WHITEFISH — Whitefish High School has promoted assistant football coach Brett Bollweg to head coach.
Excited to announce the hiring of coach Brett Bollweg to be the next Head Coach for the Whitefish Bulldogs! Go Dawgs! pic.twitter.com/UYsnWHFNUu— Whitefish High Football (@WhitefishFB) April 23, 2022
The school announced the hiring Saturday on Twitter. Bollweg succeeds Chad Ross, who resigned in February after 24 seasons — 12 as head coach and 12 as an assistant.
Bollweg is a physical education teacher at Whitefish Middle School. A native of Illinois, he played football at Bethel University in Minnesota.
Ross, a former University of Arizona football player, compiled a 62-53 record in 12 years as the Bulldogs' head coach. He led the program to the Class A state title in 2015, its first since 1979.
Whitefish was 7-3 and lost in the first round of the Class A state playoffs to Frenchtown this past season. It was the Bulldogs' best season since 2015.
