BUTTE — Turnovers and a first quarter thunderstorm were a big part of Butte Central’s home-opener against Whitefish Friday evening where the Maroons fell 30-0 at Bob Green Field.
Butte Central (1-1) will travel for a game against Hamilton Friday at 7 p.m. and Whitefish will host Stevensville Friday at 7 p.m.
"I think we did a lot of really good things tonight, it was 7-0 at halftime," said Butte Central coach Don Peoples. "But we had four trips to the red zone where we didn't come out with points. But I thought our defense played great all night."
Whitefish began the game with terrific field position after returning the opening kickoff to midfield. But the possession was not fruitful as Whitefish turned the ball over on downs near the Butte Central 30-yard line.
Butte Central also took a fourth down risk on their first possession with a failed fake punt attempt. The gamble gave Whitefish the ball at the Butte Central 35-yard line. Quarterback Fynn Ridgeway then completed a touchdown pass to Jaxsen Schlauch to give Whitefish a 7-0 lead.
Shortly after the touchdown, high winds and heavy rain began effecting play. Butte Central had trouble moving the ball as conditions worsened and were forced to punt. The punt was the last play before a 30-minute lightning delay.
Once play resumed, Whitefish held a 7-0 lead after one quarter. Butte Central’s first drive of the second quarter looked promising as quarterback Luke Garrison marched his team downfield. A designed quarterback run for Garrison got Butte Central inside the Whitefish five-yard line for the first time in the game.
Running back Eyston Lakkala looked to run the ball the rest of the way into the end zone but fumbled at the goal line. Whitefish recovered the fumble but was unable to convert the forced turnover into points.
"We drove down a couple times and didn't get points," Peoples said. "We moved the ball well and had a lot of offensive yards tonight. Against a good team like Whitefish you can't not execute, but I think we'll be solid going forward."
Butte Central had another opportunity to score before halftime when Kyle Holter made an impressive catch inside the red zone. But Butte Central loss possession in the end zone again, this time by interception. Whitefish led 7-0 at halftime.
After going through the entire first half without a turnover, Whitefish fumbled the ball early in the third quarter. The fumble was followed by a Butte Central fumble, a Whitefish interception and then a pick six by Whitefish’s Logan Conklin to give his team a 14-0 lead.
"We fumbled inside the 20 three times tonight, but we'll rebound," Peoples said. "But I saw a lot of positive signs out there. We'll keep working hard and keep grinding. We will continue to get better each week."
Whitefish succeeded on an onside kick which they turned into three points and a 17-0 lead after the sloppy third quarter.
They added a touchdown through a Cody Berry run to take a 23-0 lead in the fourth quarter but failed on the two-point conversion. Decker Wold ran for one more touchdown before the game ended in a shutout.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.