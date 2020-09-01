Despite the nature of COVID-19 pushing back, the Trojans are rolling forward.
At the point of this writing, Whitehall has had their non-conference games cancelled by local health officials as well as having certain aspects of their practice and workouts limited.
That’s just the scenario head coach Dan Lacey and his team find them in. Instead of focusing on what they don’t have or why it’s happening, the Trojans are focused on making 2020 count.
“We’re super excited to be out here,” Lacey said. “Weather’s been awesome, kids have been chomping at the bit. It’s good to just see kids at a school again, it’s what we’ve been waiting to see for a long time.”
On top of closing in on the positives and what Whitehall can control, Lacey is also just thankful that they’ve been able to get the season started, and isn’t jealous of the ones having to navigate COVID-19 from a health perspective.
“We understand that it’s for safety,” Lacey said. “It’s a hard pill to swallow, but at the end of the day it’s for the safety of the players, the coaches and the fans. It’s tough decisions that have to be made and I’m glad I’m not the one that has to make them.”
The Trojans are in the same boat as rivals Jefferson, as the Jefferson County health board made the sweeping decision out of concern for their student athletes.
Some of these decisions included a back-and-forth when it comes to working out and practice, which senior Dylan Smith explained.
“I was able to find a different place to lift which was nice,” Smith said. “Some of these guys couldn’t lift at all, which is a bummer. It would’ve been nice to lift more as a team, we got in there a few times and then we got cancelled.”
Although they won’t hit the competitive field until September 18 when Whitehall hosts Townsend, but the Trojans are now out in practice and that’s all that matters to Smith.
“We’re looking to get rolling again just like if it had been normal,” Smith said. “The second we were able to go to open-field when it was cleared by the county, we were doing sprints and working out.”
Working at what’s in front of them has been the focus for Smith and his teammates, who return an impressive amount of starters and a large senior class that Lacey expects to be a big plus in 2020.
“Something that’s awesome for us is that we were super young last year,” Lacey said. “We’re going to have eight starters back on offense and nine on defense, so that’s something we’re super excited about and part of the reason we couldn’t get wait to get back.”
Experience and maintaining a core of starters is invaluable at the high school level, and Whitehall can hope that it will help them improve on a 1-5 record in conference play in 2019.
Junior Brendan Wagner finds himself sandwiched between the big senior class and an influx of freshman, which he says is only a positive going into the season.
“We got some freshman that will be good and have a bright future,” Wagner said. “We got all these seniors too, and even though my class isn’t very big, but even with that, we’ve got a lot of upperclassman.”
But Wagner also understands how much it means just to get the ball rolling when it comes to the season after six months of wondering if playing was even a possibility.
This is why Wagner and Smith and their teammates continue to work: savoring each moment, because it very well be the last from a playing perspective.
“For us seniors, you never know when you’re last game could be,” Smith said. “If we get our games cancelled, I don’t want mine to be the last one I played junior year, so I’m just glad we can continue to practice and then get some games going.”
