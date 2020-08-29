BILLINGS — Saturday's football game between Wibaux and Richey-Lambert has been canceled because a Wibaux assistant coach tested positive for COVID-19, Wibaux head coach Craig Lunde told 406mtsports.com.
The assistant coach tested positive on Thursday and is quarantining for 14 days, Lunde said.
"A bit of a surprise," Lunde said. "You never think it’s going to be you or your team. But it happened."
Wibaux does not plan to get its players or any other coaches tested, Lunde said, unless they show symptoms of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. The Longhorns are following the advice of Wibaux County's health nurse, who said the other team members are low-risk because they were mostly not in close contact with the infected coach during practice this week, according to Lunde.
The assistant was not wearing a mask during practice this week, Lunde said. Wibaux County is not under Gov. Steve Bullock's mask order.
Wibaux's season-opening game against Richey-Lambert was scheduled for 1 p.m. in Wibaux. Lunde told Richey-Lambert's coaches about his assistant's positive test, and the two sides decided to "err on the side of caution" and cancel the nonconference 6-Man game, Lunde said.
Richey-Lambert still played Saturday at 1. The Fusion traveled to Bainville and won 54-20. Bainville was scheduled to begin its season next Saturday.
Wibaux will not make up the Richey-Lambert game, which was added last week and was merely meant to serve as a nonconference tune-up, Lunde said. The Longhorns plan to practice this coming week as scheduled and host Savage on Saturday.
"Kids are kind of bummed, but hopefully we get some games in," Lunde said.
Wibaux County, which has a population of about 1,000, had one active case of COVID-19 as of Saturday and four previously reported cases. All four have recovered.
There have been more than 7,000 cases and 100 coronavirus-related deaths in Montana. The state has nearly 2,000 active cases.
Wibaux won the 2018 6-Man state championship and lost to Jordan in last year's title game.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.