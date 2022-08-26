BUTTE — Montana’s Class AA football season started Thursday night as the Billings Senior Broncs traveled to Naranche Stadium to take on the Butte Bulldogs.
Each team had a double-digit lead in a game that featured a pair of defensive returns for touchdowns, a 40-minute lightning delay in the second quarter, and intermittent rain that fell most of the contest.
However, the Bulldogs outlasted a Senior rally in the final moments to pull off a 36-28 victory.
The teams traded possessions in the first quarter before the Broncs reached the scoreboard nearly five minutes into the game. BB Bergen scooped up a Bulldog fumble and raced 68 yards for a score. Maclain Burckley’s extra-point increased the Senior lead to seven with 7:05 to play in the first quarter.
The Broncs held the Bulldogs to a three-and-out drive. Cameron Gurnsey uncorked a 66-yard punt down to the Broncs' 10-yard line.
Butte’s defense buckled down the Broncs' offense for a three-and-out drive. Then, the punt snap back to Burckley rolled out of the end zone for a safety to give Butte their first two points of the night with 3:54 to play in the opening period.
Senior embarked on a 10-play, 90-yard drive that covered 3:34. After picking up three first downs to move the offense to the Butte 44, Oakley found Bergen breaking away on the right side and drilled him in the hands on the fly for a 44-yard touchdown. Burckley’s extra-point gave Senior their biggest lead of the night (12 points) with 11:05 to play in the first half.
Senior had punted the ball back to Butte at their own 33 when the game was delayed by lightning at 7:47 pm. The teams went to the locker room with 5:26 left in the first half.
When the teams emerged from the locker room after 40 minutes, Butte went on an 11-play, 67-yard drive. Jace Stenson found Hudson Luedtke from 10 yards out. However, Tyler Duffy’s extra-point drifted wide in the wind and rain as the Bulldogs trailed by six points with 1:42 to play in the second quarter.
The Bulldogs defense stopped the Broncs’ offense on third down and 5 at midfield. Oakley was pressured off the left side by Jared Felton and fired the ball out of bounds on the Senior side, which forced the Broncs to punt the ball with 29 seconds to go in the half.
Stenson knelt the ball to salt away the final seconds as both teams left the field with Senior in the lead, 14-8.
Senior’s opening possession of the second half covered ten plays and 2:54, having advanced as far as the Butte 49. However, a trio of incompletions and a holding penalty stalled the drive at the Broncs’ 33. Burckley’s punt skidded off his cleat in the driving rain and out of bounds at the Senior 49.
Six Butte plays later, Stenson hit Rueso Battermann down the sideline for a 27-yard touchdown. Duffy’s extra-point put the Bulldogs in the lead, 15-14, with 8:10 left in the third quarter.
The combination of Oakley and Burckley accounted for an eight-point Bronc swing, as Oakley tossed a 19-yard touchdown and two-point conversion pass to Burckley to regain the lead for Senior with 6:04 to play, 22-15.
Stenson put Butte on the scoreboard on the next offensive play, as he hit Cayde Stajcar in stride up the center of the field for an 80-yard strike. Duffy’s extra-point tied the game at 22-22 with 5:52 to play in the third quarter.
Butte’s defense stood tall on Senior’s ensuing drive. Alex Watson jumped the lane on a right-side pass, intercepted the ball, and sprinted 50 yards for a score. Duffy’s extra-point tied the score at 29-22 with 3:21 to go in the third.
After another Butte defensive stop, Stenson’s 39-yard run up the middle and Duffy’s extra-point extended Butte’s lead to a game-high 14 points with 54 seconds to play in the third quarter.
Senior could not advance past their own 36 and punted the ball back to the Bulldogs.
Butte grounded 3:20 off the fourth quarter clock, moving the ball 48 yards in 12 plays. On fourth down and goal at the Senior 1-yard line, Luke Garrison was stopped by Christian Allies and Peyton Harms to give the Broncs the ball on downs with 8:20 remaining in the game.
The teams traded possessions before Senior put together a 13-play, 80-yard drive that covered 3:30. Oakley’s pass to Bergen pulled the Broncs to within eight points with 1:13 to play. Kale McDonald blocked the extra point to keep the score 36-28.
Butte recovered a Senior short kick at the Bulldogs’ 30-yard line. After the Broncs called a pair of timeouts, Butte was able to kneel to run out the clock.
Butte head coach Arie Grey said that the Bulldogs were upbeat when the team was in the locker room during the lightning delay.
“I told them that I was proud of them early, and I was super proud of them,” Grey said. “I told them to relax and trust the process, that there are no 12-point plays in the playbook and never have been. I told them to make a play to produce a spark. We got one from our young guys, and it was huge.”
With Senior jumping on the Bulldogs early, the Butte defense stepped up to make plays and allow the offense opportunities to get the Bulldogs on the scoreboard.
“We stepped up when we needed it,” Zach Tierney said. “Alex returned the interception for the touchdown on defense, and we gave Jace Stenson time to make plays on offense. We’re happy for the win.”
Butte will travel to Great Falls next Friday while Billings Senior hosts Helena.
