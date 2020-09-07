BILLINGS — Some early wins might look less surprising as Montana’s 2020 high school football season progresses. But hindsight isn’t available yet, so a handful of victories still maintain upset status.
Last week, several low-ranked teams defeated opponents ranked at or near the top of the first Class B, 8-Man and 6-Man rankings. The shake-ups might be just beginning, too — all of Class AA and many Class A teams begin their seasons this week.
Fairfield remained atop the Class B rankings, but eight of the other nine spots changed thanks mainly to Eureka’s 27-12 loss to Townsend. The defending state champion Lions dropped from No. 2 to No. 10, one spot behind Townsend. The biggest Class B riser was Columbus, which jumped four spots to No. 5 thanks to its 62-40 win over Red Lodge, which fell four spots to No. 8.
In 8-Man, Alberton-Superior fell 42-0 at home to Thompson Falls and fell six spots to No. 9 in rankings. Thompson Falls moved up from No. 7 to No. 4.
Like Class B, the defending 6-Man state champion lost last week. Jordan was crushed by Richey-Lambert 50-14 and plummeted from No. 1 to No. 10, while Richey-Lambert rose from No. 6 to No. 4. That wasn’t the only (apparent) upset in 6-Man play. Savage smoked 2018 state champion Wibaux 56-0 and leaped from No. 10 to No. 5, while Wibaux went from No. 3 to out of the rankings. Big Sandy moved up one spot to No. 1.
Also last week, the Montana High School Association approved a proposal for the 6-Man playoffs to move up one week and begin on Oct. 23. MontanaSports.com first reported the news, and Wibaux coach Craig Lunde confirmed it to 406mtsports.com. 6-Man teams scrapped their nonconference schedules due to the coronavirus pandemic, so the regular season will end earlier than originally planned.
Class AA
1. Missoula Sentinel (0-0)
2. Bozeman (0-0)
3. Helena (0-0)
4. Billings Senior (0-0)
5. Billings West (0-0)
Class A
1. Miles City (0-0)
2. Hamilton (2-0)
3. Laurel (0-0)
4. Dillon (2-0)
5. Libby (2-0)
Class B
1. Fairfield (1-0)
2. Manhattan (1-0) (+1)
3. Bigfork (2-0) (+1)
4. Glasgow (2-0) (+2)
5. Columbus (1-0) (+4)
6. Malta (1-0) (+1)
7. Florence-Carlton (1-1) (+1)
8. Red Lodge (1-1) (-4)
9. Townsend (1-1) (Previously unranked)
10. Eureka (1-1) (-8)
8-Man
1. Fort Benton (2-0)
2. Drummond-Philipsburg (Flint Creek) (1-0)
3. Fairview (2-0) (+1)
4. Thompson Falls (2-0) (+3)
5. Twin Bridges (2-0)
6. Joliet (2-0)
7. Belt (2-0) (+1)
8. Westby-Grenora (2-0) (+1)
9. Alberton-Superior (Clark Fork) (1-1) (-6)
10. Ekalaka (1-1)
6-Man
1. Big Sandy (1-0) (+1)
2. Hot Springs (1-0) (+2)
3. Shields Valley (2-0) (+2)
4. Richey-Lambert (2-0) (+2)
5. Savage (1-0) (+5)
6. Power-Dutton-Brady (2-0) (+1)
7. Denton-Geyser-Stanford (2-0) (+2)
8. Broadview-Lavina (2-0) (Previously unranked)
9. Harlowton-Ryegate (2-0) (Previously unranked)
10. Jordan (0-1) (-9)
