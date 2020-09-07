Townsend vs Eureka

Townsend’s Tommy Stewart rushes for a first down during Friday’s game against Eureka in Townsend. The Bulldogs beat the defending state champions 27-12.

 Gary Marshall, BMGPhotos.com

BILLINGS — Some early wins might look less surprising as Montana’s 2020 high school football season progresses. But hindsight isn’t available yet, so a handful of victories still maintain upset status.

Last week, several low-ranked teams defeated opponents ranked at or near the top of the first Class B, 8-Man and 6-Man rankings. The shake-ups might be just beginning, too — all of Class AA and many Class A teams begin their seasons this week.

Fairfield remained atop the Class B rankings, but eight of the other nine spots changed thanks mainly to Eureka’s 27-12 loss to Townsend. The defending state champion Lions dropped from No. 2 to No. 10, one spot behind Townsend. The biggest Class B riser was Columbus, which jumped four spots to No. 5 thanks to its 62-40 win over Red Lodge, which fell four spots to No. 8.

In 8-Man, Alberton-Superior fell 42-0 at home to Thompson Falls and fell six spots to No. 9 in rankings. Thompson Falls moved up from No. 7 to No. 4.

Like Class B, the defending 6-Man state champion lost last week. Jordan was crushed by Richey-Lambert 50-14 and plummeted from No. 1 to No. 10, while Richey-Lambert rose from No. 6 to No. 4. That wasn’t the only (apparent) upset in 6-Man play. Savage smoked 2018 state champion Wibaux 56-0 and leaped from No. 10 to No. 5, while Wibaux went from No. 3 to out of the rankings. Big Sandy moved up one spot to No. 1.

Also last week, the Montana High School Association approved a proposal for the 6-Man playoffs to move up one week and begin on Oct. 23. MontanaSports.com first reported the news, and Wibaux coach Craig Lunde confirmed it to 406mtsports.com. 6-Man teams scrapped their nonconference schedules due to the coronavirus pandemic, so the regular season will end earlier than originally planned.

Class AA

1. Missoula Sentinel (0-0)

2. Bozeman (0-0)

3. Helena (0-0)

4. Billings Senior (0-0)

5. Billings West (0-0)

Class A

1. Miles City (0-0)

2. Hamilton (2-0)

3. Laurel (0-0)

4. Dillon (2-0)

5. Libby (2-0)

Class B

1. Fairfield (1-0)

2. Manhattan (1-0) (+1)

3. Bigfork (2-0) (+1)

4. Glasgow (2-0) (+2)

5. Columbus (1-0) (+4)

6. Malta (1-0) (+1)

7. Florence-Carlton (1-1) (+1)

8. Red Lodge (1-1) (-4)

9. Townsend (1-1) (Previously unranked)

10. Eureka (1-1) (-8)

8-Man

1. Fort Benton (2-0)

2. Drummond-Philipsburg (Flint Creek) (1-0)

3. Fairview (2-0) (+1)

4. Thompson Falls (2-0) (+3)

5. Twin Bridges (2-0)

6. Joliet (2-0)

7. Belt (2-0) (+1)

8. Westby-Grenora (2-0) (+1)

9. Alberton-Superior (Clark Fork) (1-1) (-6)

10. Ekalaka (1-1)

6-Man

1. Big Sandy (1-0) (+1)

2. Hot Springs (1-0) (+2)

3. Shields Valley (2-0) (+2)

4. Richey-Lambert (2-0) (+2)

5. Savage (1-0) (+5)

6. Power-Dutton-Brady (2-0) (+1)

7. Denton-Geyser-Stanford (2-0) (+2)

8. Broadview-Lavina (2-0) (Previously unranked)

9. Harlowton-Ryegate (2-0) (Previously unranked)

10. Jordan (0-1) (-9)

406mtsports.com's Victor Flores, Jordan Hansen and Jeff Welsch contributed to this week's rankings. 

Disagree with the rankings, or have a question? Email Victor at victor.flores@406mtsports.com.

 

Tags

Load comments