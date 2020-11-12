MISSOULA — There was heartbreak at Missoula County Public Stadium this time last year for the Missoula Sentinel Spartans.
Bozeman came to the Garden City and pulled out a few more plays than the Spartans in a state semifinal game to advance to the Class AA championship contest, which it won for its sixth state title. Football teams in the position Sentinel finds itself this year — a third state semifinal game in four years — often try to compartmentalize past seasons, shutting them away and opening the box only when they need a boost of extra motivation.
Billings Senior, which Sentinel will host 7 p.m. Friday with a berth into the state title game on the line, is no stranger to championship games, much like the Hawks. Senior has been in the state title game three times over the past five seasons, winning two of them.
Sentinel hasn't been to a state title game since 1984. In fact, a Class AA team from Missoula hasn't been to a state title game since 1994, when Big Sky beat Hellgate for a championship.
"For Sentinel to be here, it's a big deal for this group of seniors," Spartans head coach Dane Oliver said. "It's been earned, not given, everything that they've got."
The game against the Broncs will be a big deal for one of the most talented groups of senior athletes to ever come through the school, but it's also going to be a big deal for anyone associated with the program.
And there certainly is plenty of thanks being given for even being able to play the game in the first place as the coronavirus pandemic continues to cause havoc with most aspects of people's lives.
This group of Sentinel players has been through a lot of different types of adversity. That's an oft-used and perhaps over-used trope, but it still does ring true, and it has all come together this season for what has been a truly special run.
The Spartans are 8-0 and have allowed double-digit points to an opponent only twice this year. They have yet to play a game with a final margin closer than 28 points and have been able to manufacture offense at will.
Sentinel has a two-quarterback system that has been incredibly efficient and spread the ball around like butter on toast. During its eight games, 13 different players have caught passes and 12 different players have logged rushing attempts.
Four different players have tossed a pass, and 32 players have recorded a tackle. It has been a team effort to get to this point, and it will be a team effort to slow down a potent Broncs offense.
"We're super excited. You know, all of us coming back from last year. We know what it takes to get to this point, but we're trying to take the next step," Sentinel senior running back and linebacker Soren Syvrud said. "We know we got a good team coming over from Billings, so we just got to take care of business and move on to the championship."
And make no mistake, it's a very good team making the long trip from central Billings to the west side of Missoula.
Two-time all-state wideout Junior Bergen is now the Senior quarterback, and he has been special. His footwork has been the focus of several somewhat viral Twitter posts, but that only tells half the story.
He's thrown for 978 yards at a 62% completion rate with 11 passing touchdowns against just two interceptions. He's tallied 831 yards on the ground with 17 rushing touchdowns.
Bergen has even caught a touchdown this year.
"With an athlete like No. 7, it's really just containing him," Syvrud said of Bergen. "We know he's really fast and he can make plays. So it's just kind of controlling the game and trying to contain him inside the pocket because he can make plays with his feet and his arm."
Bergen's favorite target has been 6-foot-4 wideout Jacksen Burckley, who has hauled in 42 passes for 638 yards and 10 touchdowns. He will put pressure on Sentinel's secondary, and it will be imperative they continue what has been an impressive year.
Forcing opposing quarterbacks to make tough throws has been a staple for Sentinel's defense this year, and that goes back to a strong front seven. The Spartans have recorded 19.5 sacks this year, led by defensive end Zac Crews, who has seven.
"There's no one soft on this defense," Spartan senior Jace Klucewich said after Sentinel's win over Great Falls High in the quarterfinals last Friday. "That's honestly the best part, and that's what I think makes us the defense that we are."
Senior comes into the game 7-1, with its lone loss coming to Billings West. It beat Bozeman to start the year and is a team that has the ability to play spoiler.
But if there ever was a year where the Spartans could break through, it's this one. There might be some internal feelings of pressure, but judging by a quick stop to their pre-game practice Thursday, they're loose and ready to play what could be a very good football game.
There are plenty of feelings going on underneath.
"Playoffs are emotional," Syvrud said. "It's win or go home. When those big plays happen, it's all about how you control yourself."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.