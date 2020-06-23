BILLINGS — Registration for the Big Sky Combine, a one-day event in which high school football players will be tested in various drills to aid in college recruitment, is closed.
Jace Schillinger, a former Montana and Dickinson State assistant who will administer the combine Thursday at Wendy’s Field at Daylis Stadium in Billings, said a total of 120 players have signed up and that walk-ups will not be accepted.
The combine will consist of two separate sessions for players entering grades 10-12. Skill players will participate from 1-3 p.m. and linemen will go from 3-5.
The event will consist of several combine-style tests such as the 40-yard dash, pro shuttle, broad jump and L drill, and will also provide positional instruction. Schillinger said several area coaches will be on hand to help run the tests.
The combine will be streamed live at SportsScopeLive.com, and Schillinger said each player will receive individualized film of the testing drills for distribution to college coaches.
