CORVALLIS — Wyatt Hayes tossed two touchdown passes and ran for a third, and Devin Shelton scored three TDs as Frenchtown erupted for 19 second-quarter points and cruised past Corvallis 37-6 in Southwestern A football play Thursday night.

Hayes connected with Shelton from 6 yards out to open the scoring and threw a 26-yarder to Brandon Finley to send the Broncs (2-1) into halftime leading 19-0. Shelton added a 6-yard run in the third quarter and a 15-yarder in the fourth to seal the scoring.

Hayes opened the second-half scoring with a 1-yard run.

Garrett Schmill also returned an interception 35 yards for a touchdown for Frenchtown.

Preston Griffin provided Corvallis' (1-2) only score with a 4-yard run in the third quarter. 

