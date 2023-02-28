Sue Bannon

Capital cheerleading head coach Sue Bannon poses with her cheerleaders before the Capital boys basketball team played Missoula Sentinel last Thursday. 

 Gary Marshall BMGphotos.com

When it comes to Capital Bruin sports, it's hard to imagine anyone being more passionate than Sue Bannon.

Bannon is the long-time head coach of the Capital High School cheerleading team. At least she will be until the end of the season as Bannon is stepping down after 20 years.

Sue Bannon was honored during halftime of the Capital girls basketball game last Saturday. She will step down at the end of the season following 20 years as the CHS head cheer coach. 
Sue Bannon is shown doing a dance with the Capital High cheerleaders at a basketball game this season. 
Capital cheerleading head coach Sue Bannon will retire this year after 20 seasons of leading the Bruins cheer squad. 

