When it comes to Capital Bruin sports, it's hard to imagine anyone being more passionate than Sue Bannon.
Bannon is the long-time head coach of the Capital High School cheerleading team. At least she will be until the end of the season as Bannon is stepping down after 20 years.
And while there's no doubt that Bannon has left a lasting legacy, not just on the cheer program, but on Capital sports in general, it's not something she expected when she took the job.
"My youngest daughter was going into high school," Bannon said. "I felt like I had to be involved with the school, so when the job came open I thought, might as well do it."
Bannon had cheered in high school, but that was her only experience. Yet, it didn't stop her.
"That first year, I was more of a sponsor," she said. "That's really what I was. I didn't know how to teach them anything. I had 10 kids and nine of them were seniors so they just kind of ran the show."
However, the program would evolve...a lot. Now, Bannon is forced to make cuts every year for the cheer squad and keeps just 30 members which is just one example of how far Bruin cheerleading has come.
"It's hard for me to remember what it was like before Sue," Helena Public Schools Activities Director Tim McMahon said. "But in my opinion, she has one of the best cheer programs in the state. Her kids are spot on all the time and I think, to a large extent, she's changed cheer, not only at Capital, but in the state with the size of the teams, the way they perform at halftime and the routines that they do. She's made it more than just cheering on the sidelines."
That transformation didn't happen overnight.
"I got introduced to world class cheer and that changed everything," Bannon said. "They started to do our camps. They changed our technique and we really started to focus on our fundamentals. It changed our program."
The change wasn't easy though. It's been a labor of love you could say, with the emphasis on labor.
"We practice a lot," Bannon said. "We start practicing the week after school gets out in June and we practice three times a week during the summer and right now, we are practicing five days a week, sometimes twice a day."
All the effort has paid off though. Capital has been known to have one of the best cheer programs in Class AA and this week in Las Vegas, the Bruins will look to prove it.
Because cheerleaders and bands aren't allowed at divisional tournaments in Class AA, the Capital cheer squad will be in Las Vegas for a competition where they will get a chance to show what they can do against teams from around the country in the World Class Cheer Vegas Crown 2023.
"We really take it to heart," Capital cheerleader Jasmine Otterson said. "People think it's just high school cheer, where you just stand there and cheer until they see some of the stunts that we do. The stuff we're doing is college level."
That could be one reason the Bruins are sending cheerleaders to the college level at an impressive rate.
"I have three cheering at Montana State right now and next year, it will be four," Bannon said. "I have one at Rocky and a couple at Western. It's really awesome and I think people see that they can come through our program and go to college to cheer."
Building it was a process and Bannon's dedication over the years was a huge part of the foundation.
"She's the reason I'm still on the team," Capital sophomore Kayleona Key said. "Even though we argue sometimes about things."
It's all done in the name of improvement though.
"When Sue is in a bad mood," Otterson said. "It's just because she's trying to get the best out of you and help you become better."
In other words, cheer practice isn't easy, despite some of the perceptions.
"It's hard," said Andy Williams, who is also a Capital football player. "It's getting clawed and falling and getting hit with elbows and getting up at 5 a.m. It takes a lot out of you."
The end result has been worth it for the Bruins, but as Williams said, it's hard to picture Capital cheerleading without Bannon.
"This program was built on Sue," Williams said. "She's been here for so long and it will be weird without her. I don't think it will change too much though. The coaching will be different but we are going to miss Sue."
"I make it Utah, I'll have to visit her."
That's where Bannon will be. Once her cheerleading obligations are over, she will become a resident of Utah, where she has three daughters and six grandchildren to occupy her time.
"It just felt like the right time," Bannon said. "I didn't want to miss being a grandma."
That doesn't mean she won't miss what she calls her second family.
"I don't have kids at home anymore, so this is like my second family," Bannon said. "And it's like I'm leaving this giant family. I know I can't coach cheer forever but it takes a long time to build a program and it's hard to leave that. There's just so many little things that go into it. It's fun though and I wouldn't trade it for anything."
The feeling of family, from the athletes she coaches, is mutual.
"She's a great coach," Capital sophomore Etchie Smith said. "I wouldn't be where I am on this team without her. She's helped me through so much. She's my best friend."
The truth is that Bannon is much more than just a cheer coach and at Capital, her passion for the Bruins is infectious. She might be even be the Bruins No. 1 fan.
"I think it would be hard to find someone who loves the Bruins as much as I do," Bannon said. "I'm a huge sports fan. I love (Capital football head coach Kyle Mihelish) and before that (Pat Murphy). I like being involved with that stuff. To be honest, if they would let me call plays at the football game, I would call plays."
Bannon isn't kidding either.
"I used to call or text some of the coaches, 'Why aren't you running this play?'" she said. "Soon enough, they would tell me, 'Sue, you can't be texting us during the football game.' I just love that stuff. I'll be on the sideline for the game and all of a sudden, I'll be right in the huddle."
Sue doesn't text coaches during games anymore, yet she wouldn't turn down the chance to put on a headset.
"When the football team gets to the stadium and they are milling around the field, I love to figure out which one will tell me what the first play from scrimmage is going to be," she said. "I love to hear the ins and outs of everything. I have always wanted them to let me wear one of the headsets."
"That's why it would be hard for me, if I was still living (in Helena) to go to a football game and not be on the sideline. I just love that part."
Bannon also loves the crosstown rivalry between Capital and Helena High.
"I appreciate rivalries," she said. "I think that the competition is healthy and that rivalries are healthy."
She even gets a healthy dose of the crosstown rivalry at home, as her husband, Josh Bannon, was formerly an assistant football coach for Helena High.
"I don't think we'd have gotten together while he was still a coach," Bannon said. "I just get super passionate (about the Bruins). But I think I'm starting to turn him a little bit. He's a Helena High guy and he's got lots of people he treasures over there. I've got him wearing a lot of Bruins stuff though. He might not be out there waving the Bruin flag, but he's got a relationship to the kids at Capital, because of my relationships with them, so he'll certainly cheer for the Bruins, just not when it's the Bruins against the Bengals."
It's the relationships, not just with her cheerleaders, that she's cherished the most.
"It's really been amazing," she said. "I think about Matt Miller and Gunnar Brekke. I think about the Bartsch girls (Paige and Dani) and McKenzie Johnston. I've just built relationships with so many of those kids and I think part of it is, they figure out that I understand the sport and that I care."
"I just love getting to know the kids and figuring out what makes them tick," she added. "That's my favorite part."
She also takes great pride in the program that she's built and even as she gets ready to walk away, her focus is still on the future.
"I've been coaching cheer longer than these kids have been alive," Bannon said. "So it really is like leaving my family and it's going to be really hard. But I don't want it to be 'Oh, it's going to fall apart because Sue's leaving.' Then I didn't do my job."
"It's going to be sad because I love these kids like they're my own," she added. "But I don't want it to be Sue Bannon cheer. It's Capital cheer and seeing the program continue on, that will mean more to me and I feel like I'm leaving it in a good place."
Bannon said the Bruins have lots of experienced veterans ready to carry on the tradition of Capital High cheerleading. She's also appreciative of all the 'incredible support' her teams have received from administrators and fellow coaches over the years.
But there will never be another Sue Bannon. Her impact on Capital cheerleading is hard to gauge and while she might coach again someday, there's one thing she'll never do.
"I looked at some cheer jobs in Utah," Bannon said. "I thought why not? I even found an opening. I thought about applying but I looked at the mascot and it was a Bengal. I just couldn't do it."
That's because wherever Sue Bannon goes, in her heart of hearts, she will always be a Bruin.
