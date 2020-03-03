Peck multi sport

Libby's Gary Peck competed as a basketball and baseball player at the University of Montana in the mid-1960s. Peck also lettered twice in golf for the Grizzlies.

MISSOULA — Former Montana Grizzly and Libby High School standout Gary Peck has been inducted into the Montana High School Association’s Hall of Fame.

He is the first Logger to be inducted.

Peck was heavily recruited out of high school in the early 1960s. Even though he accepted a full-ride football scholarship for the Grizzlies after a brief stint at the University of Minnesota, he made his big marks in other sports while in Missoula.

His honors included MVP and captain of the highest scoring basketball team in UM history, MVP in baseball and All-Big Sky in both basketball and baseball. He also helped UM earn a team conference championship in golf.

As a prep, he was a force in several sports.

In basketball, he was leading scorer in the Northwest Class B Divisional Tourney as a freshman, the State B tourney as a sophomore and broke the all-class state tourney three-game record as a senior.

His 752 points in 1961 were second most in Montana history. His season and career field goal marks still rank in the top ten all time. He was selected for the North/South All Star Game, leading North in scoring in their win over the South.

In football, Peck was a triple threat quarterback/tailback, leading the Loggers to an undefeated title in 1961. His skill set also included punting, returning punts, kicking off and returning kickoffs, kicking extra points and field goals. He accounted for 157 points in eight games in 1961.

Peck was inducted in the Old Timer category. It is reserved for nominees that graduated at least 50 years prior to the induction year.

Peck's sons, Kevin and Jeff, were also all-state athletes for the Libby Loggers. Gary retired from his insurance agency in 2000. He resides in Libby and Palm Desert, California.

