MISSOULA — Glasgow High School Athletic Director Brenner Flaten has been named Montana’s overall AD of the year by the Montana Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association.
The award is an all-class recognition from the 182 member schools of the MIAAA.
Flaten is in his ninth year as the Glasgow athletic director and his 16th year in public education. He becomes the second AD from District 2B to win the award, joining Malta’s Scott King, who earned the recognition in 2017. Glasgow’s Bob Farrell was the overall Montana AD of the year in 1980 when the Scotties were a member of the Eastern A.
Flaten is the current president of the 2B and vice president of the Class B Association. In 2021, he became on the fourth Montana AD to earn the distinction of Certified Master Athletic Administrator by the National Interscholastic Athletic Administration.
