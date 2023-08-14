GREAT FALLS — The Class AA golf season got underway in Great Falls on Monday at Meadowlark with the first day of the Great Falls Invite.

Every Class AA team is in attendance, and after the first 18 holes of the 36-hole tournament, the Kalispell Glacier boys have the lead in the boys tournament with a first-round total of 290. Billings Skyview is sitting in second with 303 and the defending Class AA state champion, Helena Capital Bruins, are also within striking distance in third with 308.

Billings Senior, the defending Class AA girls state champions, are also leading after day one with 336 strokes. Billings West, the state runner-up last season, posted a score of 345, while Bozeman is sitting third (361).

Two-time defending individual state champion Bella Johnson leads after round one thanks to an opening-round 74. Kenzie Walsh paced Senior with an opening-round 75. Chole Tanner (Glacier) turned in a 77, a number matched by Anna Stensrud of Missoula Hellgate. Lev Heaney of Big Sky (83) is also in the top five.

The Glacier boys grabbed the lead after the opening round thanks to four Wolfpack players being among the top 10 (with ties) after 18 holes. Trevor Cunningham is one of those and is the co-leader after day one thanks to a 69.

Flathead's Dylan Morris was the other to card a 69; Kyler Meredith of Capital is just one shot back (70) and tied for third with Sam Engellant of Glacier. Ty Boone of Skyview (71) rounds out the top five and trails the leaders by just two strokes.