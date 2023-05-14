Just about five years ago, Townsend's Peyton Toney hadn't so much as picked up a golf club.

Now, the junior at Broadwater high school doesn't spend many idle moments without a golf club in his hand, which is probably why he is viewed as one of the contenders for the Class B boys individual golf title this coming week in Shelby.

The top golfers from Class B golf in Montana will converge on Marias Valley for a two-round tournament that starts on Tuesday.

Toney is fresh off a ninth-place finish at the Class B No. 3 divisional last week, shooting a round of 80, which was just five shots out of a playoff.

A year ago, Toney won that divisional tournament, which also came on the heels of a fourth-place finish at the Class B state golf tournament as a freshman after rounds of 79 and 82 at Eagle Rock in Billings.

During his sophomore campaign, Toney, who also plays basketball for the Bulldogs, as well as baseball as a youth athlete, was in the hunt for the Class B state title again after a first-round of 80. However, he dropped back with an 87 to finish tied for eighth.

It might have been short of his goal of winning a state championship, but it made Toney a two-time all-state performer.

What's even more impressive is that Toney is essentially self-taught after being introduced to the game by his uncle. He's even hit a hole-in-one with a 6-iron out at Townsend's Old Baldy Golf Course, where he spends a majority of his free time, playing as many as 2-3 rounds most days during the summer.

And as Toney gets ready to tee it up at a third straight Class B state tournament on Tuesday for the Bulldogs, The Independent Record and 406mtsports.com caught with the Townsend golfer for five questions.

406: How did you get into golf?

Toney: "I used to be a big baseball player growing up. My uncle picked up the game living in another state and surprised me one day when I was in seventh grade. I picked up the club and I haven't looked back."

406: So how did you learn to play?

Toney: "My uncle showed me some things and I picked up things here or there. But I've never had a professional lesson. I started with a baseball swing. I just 10-gripped it. But after watching some professionals and getting some help from family and others, I was able to evolve my swing to where it is today. I've played a lot too, probably two or three times a day whenever I can."

406: What is it about golf that got you hooked?

Toney: "I liked that it's an individual sport. I liked the team aspects of basketball and baseball growing up but it's just different. You can take your anger out on other things and it's more of a mental sport which kind of separates it. Those are some of the things I love about it and just getting to meet a ton of good people from around the state."

406: You've experienced the state tournament before, how is it different?

Toney: "You have the top of the top from each division. So you have some really good players out there. You get to play nicer courses and overall, it's just a tougher field."

406: What would it mean if you were able to win a state golf championship?

Toney: "It would mean a lot. It would be very helpful. I'm trying to be able to play in college and I would love to do something in golf for a career. I would love (to win state). I've put a lot of work in this game and that would be very rewarding."

Toney and the rest of the Class B golfers will take their shot starting on Tuesday morning in Shelby. The 36-hole tournament wraps up on Wednesday.