Just about five years ago, Townsend's Peyton Toney hadn't so much as picked up a golf club.
Now, the junior at Broadwater high school doesn't spend many idle moments without a golf club in his hand, which is probably why he is viewed as one of the contenders for the Class B boys individual golf title this coming week in Shelby.
The top golfers from Class B golf in Montana will converge on Marias Valley for a two-round tournament that starts on Tuesday.
Toney is fresh off a ninth-place finish at the Class B No. 3 divisional last week, shooting a round of 80, which was just five shots out of a playoff.
A year ago, Toney won that divisional tournament, which also came on the heels of a fourth-place finish at the Class B state golf tournament as a freshman after rounds of 79 and 82 at Eagle Rock in Billings.
People are also reading…
During his sophomore campaign, Toney, who also plays basketball for the Bulldogs, as well as baseball as a youth athlete, was in the hunt for the Class B state title again after a first-round of 80. However, he dropped back with an 87 to finish tied for eighth.
It might have been short of his goal of winning a state championship, but it made Toney a two-time all-state performer.
What's even more impressive is that Toney is essentially self-taught after being introduced to the game by his uncle. He's even hit a hole-in-one with a 6-iron out at Townsend's Old Baldy Golf Course, where he spends a majority of his free time, playing as many as 2-3 rounds most days during the summer.
And as Toney gets ready to tee it up at a third straight Class B state tournament on Tuesday for the Bulldogs, The Independent Record and 406mtsports.com caught with the Townsend golfer for five questions.
406: How did you get into golf?
Toney: "I used to be a big baseball player growing up. My uncle picked up the game living in another state and surprised me one day when I was in seventh grade. I picked up the club and I haven't looked back."
406: So how did you learn to play?
Toney: "My uncle showed me some things and I picked up things here or there. But I've never had a professional lesson. I started with a baseball swing. I just 10-gripped it. But after watching some professionals and getting some help from family and others, I was able to evolve my swing to where it is today. I've played a lot too, probably two or three times a day whenever I can."
406: What is it about golf that got you hooked?
Toney: "I liked that it's an individual sport. I liked the team aspects of basketball and baseball growing up but it's just different. You can take your anger out on other things and it's more of a mental sport which kind of separates it. Those are some of the things I love about it and just getting to meet a ton of good people from around the state."
406: You've experienced the state tournament before, how is it different?
Toney: "You have the top of the top from each division. So you have some really good players out there. You get to play nicer courses and overall, it's just a tougher field."
406: What would it mean if you were able to win a state golf championship?
Toney: "It would mean a lot. It would be very helpful. I'm trying to be able to play in college and I would love to do something in golf for a career. I would love (to win state). I've put a lot of work in this game and that would be very rewarding."
Toney and the rest of the Class B golfers will take their shot starting on Tuesday morning in Shelby. The 36-hole tournament wraps up on Wednesday.
For tips, email: chris.peterson@406mtsports.com or text/call: 406-475-4292.