HELENA — The golf abilities of Helena Capital’s Joe McGreevey are well-known around the Green Meadow Country Club, the venue for the 2022 Class AA state golf tournaments. It’s his home course after all.
But after reaching four under par through 11 thanks to an eagle, the rumors started to spread. “Joey’s in the lead. He shot a 63 last week,” clubhouse workers could be heard saying.
While McGreevey didn’t match the 63 he shot recently at Green Meadow on Thursday in the first round at the Class AA state tournament, he played his way into the lead as he settled for a 65 which was a lipped-out putt away from being a 64.
It was a round that included just one bogey as well as an eagle and five birdies. He birded his 16th hole just missing a second eagle, then stuffed his approach on No. 1 (his 17th) within two feet.
Now, with 18 holes left to play, McGreevey holds a five-shot lead over teammate Dutch Teders, who worked a little magic of his own Thursday, carding back-to-back birdies to finish with a 70 (-1) as he moved into second place.
“It’s comfortable and it’s just nice being at home,” McGreevey said. “You don’t have to stay in a hotel or ride a bus, any of that stuff and playing it all the time, it definitely makes a difference. You are familiar with it.”
McGreevey certainly looked comfortable on Thursday. On the 6,300-yard course he rarely hit driver and was almost always in the fairway, at least until the second hole (his last). On that tee shot, he found himself behind a tree. Yet, for McGreevey, it seemed like no obstacle at all as he hit a low hook shot and ran the ball onto the green within 10 feet for birdie.
The putt lipped out, but he was able to tap in for a 65 and in large part because of that and Teders 70, the Bruins (+11) hold a 14 shot lead over Glacier (+25). Capital took third as a team last season; McGreevey was fourth. On Friday, the goal is to finish first in both categories.
“It definitely helps having experience and being in the hunt,” McGreevey said. “Once you get to that back nine and you start to feel that pressure, you get used to it.”
“The gameplan doesn’t change,” he added. “It’s just about putting the ball in play. This is a second-shot golf course, so if can put it in play, you should be alright.”
Jack Prigge of Butte, the Western AA champion posted a first-round 72, while Logan Connolly of Billings Skyview matched it. Those two will be the final pairing on Thursday with McGreevey and Teders. Other teams chasing Capital in the team race are Butte (+26) and Billings Skyview (+27).
Bella Johnson in a good position to repeat
The best round of the day in the girls tournament came from Bella Johnson of Billings West, the defending Class AA state champion.
However, after giving back four strokes in her last three holes, she had to settle for a 72 (+1) which gives her a three-shot edge on Kenzie Walsh of Senior and a five-shot lead on Chloe Tanner of Glacier. Addiley Lloyd of Glacier and Hannah Boys of Great Falls High are +8 and seven back.
“I’m a little upset about it,” Johnson said. “Considering I was -3. But it is what it is. I just have to come out and grind tomorrow. I’m not taking the lead as anything. I’m not guaranteed anything. I just want to come out and win by a lot.”
Johnson birded five holes including 3, 4, 5, 11 and 12. She carded two 2s. Megan Voegele and Mielle Kavran are also in the top 10 after the first round which has West in front by eight shots over Senior. West was plus 40 as a team, while Senior finished +46. Gallatin is well back at +80, essentially making this a two-team race for the girls Class AA state title.
