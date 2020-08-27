The Bulldogs haven’t wasted any time getting the golf season started.
As most fall sports cautiously and slowly returns for a 2020 season, golf has been a different story. Individual tournaments over the summer have much of the competition ready for the team-side of the game, and Butte‘s girls’ team exemplified that on Tuesday with a win in Missoula.
Led by senior Ella Prigge’s 75, the Bulldogs earned their first win of the season in only their second tournament, after Butte finished fourth in the Great Falls Invitational on August 17.
Head coach Eric Mankins credits a fast start due to the fact that many of his players on both the girls and boys side of the program have been active during the offseason as the sport of golf has somewhat skirted by the restrictions and issues of COVID-19.
“We talked about getting them playing and put some tourneys out there for them to play in,” Mankins said. “Summer was tough due to COVID-19, the ones that did play they are seeing the rewards coming into the season and being ready for the year and ready for the challenge. We have a very good six girls that will probably intertwine over the next five weeks. They’re dedicated to the game and continue to get better. It’s good to have them.”
Prigge was followed up by Kodie Hoagland’s 82, as the No. 1 and No. 2 players for Butte locked up a first victory of the season, with Kennedy Lean and Mackenzie Finnegan contributing the final two scores of 94 and 96, which saw them both finish in the tournament’s top 10 individuals.
But despite a 33-shot victory and an impressive round from Prigge, Mankins says his team will only get better.
“It was good, [Prigge’s] back to where she wants to be,” Mankins said. “She doubled the last hole, so could’ve been a little bit lower. They’re getting into the swing of things still, Kodie is coming off of softball and got new clubs that she’s feeling a bit more. Kennedy will be there she has the capability to shoot in the 80s, Mackenzie Finnegan can do the same thing.”
The boys side of the program is in a similar boat, as Mankins says that Jack Prigge, Brady Anderson, Joseph Lyons and Jacob Sawyer, the group of four Bulldogs currently playing, have had to get back into the swing of a competitive season as a team.
With a team score of 344, Butte finished eighth this week, but there’s already been sincere improvement in the first competitive weeks.
“The boys are a little down,” Mankins said. “The four that are playing are putting the effort in and working hard and [the Missoula Invitational] didn’t show in our score as a team. Those other three boys have all improved a lot in a week’s time. It was a nice day, Brady was an 83 and Jacob has never even broke 100 before and carded a couple birdies as well.”
Of the group, it’s been the sophomore Prigge who has started the season with serious heat, shooting a 72 in Great Falls for a third-place individual finish and then a tenth-place finish in Missoula.
Prigge was named captain by Mankins after the departure of standout senior Kaven Noctor to Montana Tech, and played often over the summer, which included a third-place finish at the Butte Country Club Championship.
“To be quite honest,” Mankins said. “Jack is a terrific ball striker and has improved his game immensely by playing and practicing and taking the next step… Putting the captain badge on his chest is a big honor for him as a sophomore. I said last year that if Jack develops the work ethic in his practice, he’ll definitely be the No. 1 and then some. I can’t say enough.”
Mankins went on to say that having Prigge’s presence and improved play isn’t just big from a scoring perspective, but that it’s part of the reason why the rest of the Butte boys are quickly improving.
“That comes from Jack,” Mankins said. “They see him work and want to do as much as they can. Watching him eat and breathe golf is a pretty good thing for them.”
As the Bulldogs continue to pick up pace, so does the schedule. A plethora of tournaments include two that Butte will host, including next week’s tourney at Fairmont Hot Springs Golf Course.
Mankins says he only expects the team to get better, and returning to southwest Montana for a pair of hosting tournaments is and back
“You come off two good tournaments out the gate,” Mankins said. “We’ll see what we can do in a week’s time and a week’s practice. We get a new course, it’s different than any other sport, you got the same dimensions in many other sports, but golf is a new challenge everyday with the course. What you put in is what you get out.”
