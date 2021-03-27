BUTTE — The Anaconda boys took home a team victory Wednesday at the Florence/Darby Golf Invite, however the Copperheads were unaware of their feat until Saturday morning.
At Hamilton Golf Club on Wednesday, each golfer turned in their card and then they were on their way. Results were not added up and verified until later Friday.
Nevertheless, Anaconda edged Eureka for the Class B team title, 395-397.
"It was nice," said Copperheads coach Mark Torney. "It was nice considering we've barely been able to get on a putting green."
Cory Marker paced Anaconda by shooting an 89. Andy Savoy managed a 90 and Jacob Greenwood shot 99. Brady Mikalatos rounded out the Copperheads' top four with a 117. Eli Saltenberger shot a 138.
Eureka's Erik Casazza led the field with an 81.
The Deer Lodge boys took fourth as a team. Levi Bohrer led the Wardens with a 104. Logan Nicholson managed a 126 and Dalton Thompson shot 148. Keegan Herrick carded a 153 and Jo Thompson shot a 164.
Clark Fork secured the Class C boys crown, beating Seeley Swan 294-379. Seeley Swan was the only Class C girls team to log a score. It carded 381 for the win.
There were no Class B girls team scores.
Anaconda's Bianca Torney and Kesslynn Trent finished sixth and seventh with scores of 122 and 131, respectively. Rylee Klemann shot 148.
Deer Lodge's Breanna Rome and Rylie Kennedy carded 173 and 213, respectively.
