MISSOULA — High school sports are finally coming back to Garden City student-athletes, starting with golf.
Class AA golf teams can officially begin practice on Thursday. The first competition of the year will be in Great Falls on Monday, though Missoula Hellgate, Missoula Sentinel and Missoula Big Sky will not be heading to the tournament.
Each of the Class AA schools in Missoula has only one paid coach for both teams. The coaches all agreed it would not be fair to have a coach at one golf course and not the other. The tournament is split up into two golf courses because of the number of teams expected to be in attendance.
“None of us feel, and our administration backs us up on this, that it is fair for us to be at one course and not the other,” head Sentinel golf coach Craig Matosich said. “I could do with my boys or I could do with my girls in Great Falls, and that's just not fair.”
As of now, the teams will only go to tournaments where the girls and boys are competing at the same course. Missoula is still on deck to host the boys and girls Class AA state golf tournament.
Another issue for Missoula-area schools is when they can officially start practice. While the Montana High School Association has already released its return-to-play guidelines, the schools themselves have to work with local and state health departments in order to be able to compete and practice.
Matosich said he expects to begin practice on Monday, though that could change. There is also a possibility that Missoula teams could begin practice on Thursday along with the rest of the state.
The coaches believe they will find out what the exact plan is this week. All three teams expect to host the MCPS Invitational on Aug. 24 at Larchmont Golf Course.
While new Big Sky head golf coach John Heaney was able to have a few voluntary open driving range sessions over the summer, the overall lack of practices before competition is not a concern.
Matosich and Hellgate head coach Rob Henthorn both expressed that their student-athletes are on golf courses throughout the summer and are not worried about any rust.
In fact, many golf courses around the state and country have seen a boon in business over the summer as the sport itself is naturally socially distanced.
“They play a lot on their own. They play in tournaments, they kind of schedule their own stuff and they work a lot harder in their offseason to prepare for the season,” Henthorn said. “So, you know, the good part is the golf courses are as busy as they've ever been. And so what I'm expecting is that kids have played a lot of golf.”
When competition does begin, there will be a few added wrinkles. There are no two-day golf tournaments as that avoids teams having to stay overnight in a hotel.
Very strict distancing guidelines will be put in place at competitions as well. Teams will leave their bus and go to their assigned hole and will not be allowed to use the driving range or putting greens to warm up.
They will be allowed a short warm-up at the hole one back from their start point until the siren sounds to begin the competition. Once they are done playing the scores are to be sent electronically and student-athletes will be directed to head back to their bus and leave.
Student-athletes will also play the rounds with only their teammates, which is different. Usually student-athletes from different schools would be assigned to one another based on skill level. For example, all the “No. 1” golfers from each school would be in the same group. That will not be the case this year.
“That will be different and it'll definitely, definitely bring a different aspect to the competition,” Heaney said. “It could be good, though. I mean, you get to play with your team, you can encourage each other, things like that.”
Added Matosich: “It’ll be strange, real strange.”
While golf this year will certainly be unique, everyone is just hopeful for fairly normal competition and the completion of the season.
“What we're trying to do, I guess our number one rule is to have a healthy and safe environment for the kids,” Henthorn said. “I’m also hoping that we can give them that opportunity to do something they look forward to, to play golf this season.”
