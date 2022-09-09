The conditions on the second day of the Helena Golf Invite were much different than the first. It was colder and windier at Bill Roberts Golf Course.
Only it didn't seem to matter to either Bella Johnson of Billings West or Joe McGreevey of Helena Capital, the two individual champions.
Johnson fired a course-record 66 on Friday to win the girls title by 19 shots over Addiley Lloyd of Bozeman who finished with a two-round total of 157. Johnson scored a 138 over the two days. She shot an even-par round on Thursday but used eight birdies, four on each side, to shoot the 66, which tied her personal best.
Yet, she also walked away a little disappointed. The two bogeys, one on each side, were the result of three putts.
"I wish that it would have been a little better," She said. "I enjoyed these conditions more and I thought I was able to play a little bit smarter since I have been on the course now. I just tried to go with it and not do anything stupid."
Eight birdies in 18 holes certainly qualifies. Her stellar round also helped West capture the team championship at the Helena Invite with a two-day total of 654, which put the Golden Bears 27 shots ahead of Senior. Gallatin came in third (706), Bozeman fourth (723) and Capital was fifth (750).
Olivia McGreevey (14th) and Paige O'Mara (18th) both finished in the top 20 for CHS, the host, along with Helena High with scores of 177 and 182 over two days. Paige Springer was 24th (194) and Sammie McCutcheon was 26th (197). Kathleen Cook was also 37th with a total of 243.
Joe McGreevey of Capital found the winner's circle in the boys tournament for the second straight season. He started the day trailing by three strokes to Tye Boon of Billings Skyview.
Even sitting at three under for the day, on the 18th tee, McGreevey trailed by a shot. Boon wound up with a double bogey on the hole and McGreevey, played it safe, but birdied the last hole anyway to retain his title by two shots.
"I won this last year and really wanted to defend it," McGreevey said. "I knew I was back a little bit coming into today and just needed to go out and do what I needed to. I got hot early. That helped. Then coming down the stretch, you kind of have to just find a way to get it in play and make pars."
Yet, he did get a birdie on the final hole to seal his win.
"That felt great," he said of seeing the final putt drop. "I saw his first ball go (out of bounds) so I just took a six iron and went five-iron, six-iron and put a wedge to 8-10 feet. It was a good birdie. I. made a lot of putts."
Dutch Teders of Capital joined his teammate is shooting in red figures, posting a 70 for the Bruins to take third. McGreevey shot a 141 to win by two over Boon. Kyler Meredith (161, 18TH), Jacob Brown (165, 23rd) and Kash Helfert (171, 29th) were the Bruins other varsity finishers.
Yet, the Bruins settled for runner-up as Bozeman narrowly edged them out for first place. The Hawks had four golfers shoot in the 70s on Friday: Cooper Bourret (74), Nate Pailthorpe (73), Logan Lynch (74) and Spencer Wilkinson (76) all finished in the top 11 overall, taking fourth, eighth, 10th and 11th respectively. Skyview was also in the mix and took third with a total of 610. The Falcons were led by Boon who took second (143) and Logan Connolly who finished 7th (149).
Cael Murgel (182, 36th) and Will Johnson (190, 39th) were the top finishers for the hometown Helena Bengals. Logan Gehring (41, 194), Zane Rehring (42, 197) and Avery Sanders (43, 199) were the others.
The Helena High girls varsity finishers were Mia Taylor (27, 198), Sofia Cetraro (34th, 217) Mya Helvik (36, 226), Glacia Lucchetti (36, 228) and Arabella Fontaine (39, 257).
