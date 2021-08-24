BILLINGS — Bella Johnson of Billings West and Justus Verge of Bozeman Gallatin earned medalist honors and helped their teams to first-place finishes as well as the two-day Billings Invitational golf tournament wrapped up Tuesday at Lake Hills Golf Course.
Johnson shot a 6-under round Tuesday to finish at 136, 13 strokes ahead of Addily Lloyd of Gallatin and 15 strokes in front of her Golden Bears’ teammate Kadence Fischer (151).
Overall, the Bears shot a two-day total of 636 (the first round was held at Yegen Golf Club on Monday) to win the girls title. Bozeman was second with a 680, followed by Gallatin at 691.
Verge finished the two days with a 3-under 140, two shots ahead of brother Jordan and teammate Ramey Lloyd, who both shot 142. Stevie Voight shot 146 to give Gallatin the top four placers and a 60-stroke win over Laurel.
Gallatin scored a 570, Laurel had 630 and Billings Senior was third at 632.
