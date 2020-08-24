BILLINGS — The Billings Central boys and the Bozeman girls were crowned team champions Monday at the one-day Billings Invitational golf tournament, which was played on the Peter Yegen and Lake Hills courses.
The boys played at Lake Hills Golf Course, while the girls competed at Yegen Golf Club.
Central edged Laurel, 312-313, on the boys side. Host Billings Skyview placed third at 327 in the 15-team field, followed by Billings West at 329 and Billings Senior at 331.
For the girls, Bozeman held off Laurel, 305-309, to finish first in the eight-team field. West wound up third at 314 and Gallatin was fourth at 347.
Senior's Kenzie Walsh was the girls medalist with a 2-under-par 69 at Yegen. Bozeman's Sami Yates was two back at even-par 71.
Bozeman placed three golfers in the top 5. Senior didn't have a full team.
Laurel's Hannah Adams was third at 72. Teammate and sister Haylee Adams tied for fifth at 75.
The boys field was topped by Laurel's Carson Hackmann, who put together a two-under round of 70 at Lake Hills. Gallatin's Ramey Lloyd was second at 72, with Central's Reese Jensen third at 73.
Nick Pasquarello of Central tied for fifth at 76.
Skyview's Tye Boone was seventh at 77, followed by West's Treyden Haber and Mitchell Fogelsong and Skyview's Logan Connolly in a tie for eighth at 78.
