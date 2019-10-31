BILLINGS — Billings Central boys and girls golf coach Mark Hutchinson has resigned his position, he said Thursday.
"I love Central and I just felt it was time to move on to another chapter in my life," he wrote in a text to 406mtsports.com. "It hurts to leave my players, but there is never a perfect time to leave. You will always end up with sad kids."
Hutchinson coached a total of eight years, including five as a head coach. The Central boys won state in Hutchinson's first season in 2015, and have finished in the top five each year, which includes a third-place and a second-place finish. Hutchinson won three divisional titles with the boys and finished second at divisionals twice with the girls.
"It's been just an amazing experience and I've truly had the best kids and best parents a coach could ever ask for," Hutchinson said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.