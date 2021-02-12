BILLINGS — Billings Central announced Friday the hiring of Andrew Cortez as the Rams’ new girls and boys golf coach.
Cortez, who grew up in Murrieta, California, has been a seasonal assistant golf professional at Yegen Golf Club, Yellowstone Country Club and Laurel Golf Club since moving to Montana.
He began his golf career at Bear Creek Golf Club in Murrieta, where he started as an outside service attendant and worked his way to director of instruction.
After 10 years at Bear Creek, Cortez was director of instruction at the PGA Learning Centers at Whittier Narrows in the Los Angeles area. He is a Class A member of the PGA, and caddied for Rickie Fowler when Fowler was an amateur playing in the 2008 U.S. Open at Torrey Pines.
“Andrew is a tremendous person and will be a wonderful addition to our athletic department,” Billings Central principal Shel Hanser was quoted as saying in a school press release.
Cortez replaces Mark Hutchinson, who coached the previous six seasons at Billings Central.
