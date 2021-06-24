BILLINGS — Billings golfer Kenzie Walsh moved up 32 spots in the girls High School Golf National Invitational by shooting a second-round 84 on the No. 6 course at Pinehurst Resort on Thursday.
Walsh, who will be a sophomore at Billings Senior, sits at 32-over par after her 92 first-round score. Walsh is now in a tie for 116th in a field of 220 golfers.
Macee Greenwood, Montana’s other entrant, shot 92 on Thursday and is at 35-over. She fell from a tie for 100th place to a tie for 133rd.
First-round leader Isabella Rawl of South Carolina finished at 2-under for the second-straight day as she built a four-stroke lead with a two-day total of 140. Georgia’s Iris Cao maintained her hold on second place and sits at even par, with the third and final round coming up on Friday. They are the only two golfers at par or better.
The National High School Golf Association issues invitations to some of the top golfers in each state to participate in the tournament. Greenwood and Walsh were the lone golfers in Montana to accept the invitation.
Greenwood, of Corvallis, won last year’s Class A state title. Walsh finished last season’s Class AA state tournament in a tie for third place.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.