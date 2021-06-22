PINEHURST, N.C. — Playing a warm-up round ahead of the start of the High School Golf National Invitational, Kenzie Walsh of Billings on Tuesday aced the second hole of “The Cradle,” a nine-hole short course at the Pinehurst Resort, site of this week’s tournament.
For Walsh, who will be a sophomore at Senior High School, it was her fourth career hole-in-one.
She used a sand wedge on the 75-yard second hole as Walsh played in a meet-and-greet with other competitors before Wednesday’s start of the invite-only tournament, which is sponsored by the National High School Golf Association.
The tournament, which ends Friday, is 54 holes of stroke play on the No. 6, No. 8 and No. 9 courses at Pinehurst. The resort’s No.2 course is one of the most iconic courses in the United States, having hosted more championships in America than any layout. Walsh earned her invite to the event by finishing in a tie for third place at last fall’s Class AA state tournament.
Walsh’s tee shot hit the far side of the elevated green before rolling back an estimated 12 to 18 feet. Walsh’s parents, Allie and Matt, were watching the round, and said the cup was hidden by view from an elevated spot so no one knew the ball rolled in until everyone reached the green.
“It was pretty exciting,” Matt told The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com by telephone. “We were all oblivious until somebody said something. It was kind of humorous.”
Walsh’s older brother, Conor, who will be a senior at Billings Central, has an albatross to his credit.
Macee Greenwood of Corvallis, who won the Class A state championship last fall, is the only other Montanan among the field of 200-plus female golfers.
Eleven players from Missoula Sentinel and Whitefish will play in the boys tournament, which gets underway on Monday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.