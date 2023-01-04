BILLINGS — A handful of Billings high school golfers have accepted invitations to play in this summer’s PGA High School Golf National Invitational.
The event, which is open to state high school champions from each state, is set for July 10-12 at the Omni PGA Frisco Resort in Frisco, Texas.
Two-time Class AA state champion Bella Johnson of Billings West will play in the event, as will Billings Senior golfers Kenzie Walsh, Lauren Mayala, Becca Washington, Avery Fawcett and Moe Kobold. The Broncs won the girls Class AA team title last fall.
Walsh played in the event last year when it was held at the Pinehurst Resort in South Carolina. Johnson, who won medalist honors at state in 2021 and 2022, missed last summer’s invitational due to surgery for a torn labrum and a bulging disc.
Laurel coach Jim O’Neil, whose Locomotives boys won the Class A state title, said his team turned down their invitation like other Laurel champions have done in the past. It’s an expensive trip, he said, with players having to pay their own way.
To that end, the Senior girls have set up a Go Fund Me page. They are hoping to raise $10,000 to cover the cost and lodging for the trip.
To view the GoFundMe, visit: https://gf.me/v/c/498h/mt-team-invited-to-national-hs-tournament.
