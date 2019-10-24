BILLINGS — Billings Public Schools announced in a press release on Thursday that Billings Senior golf coach Jerry Weik has resigned.
Weik has been the Senior golf coach since 2016.
The release stated that Weik "has done an outstanding job" but has decided to pursue other activities.
Weik will continue as a health and physical education teacher and head girls track and field coach at Senior.
