PINEHURST, N.C. — Billings Senior Kenzie Walsh shot 82 Friday during her final round of the girls High School Golf National Invitational held at the Pinehurst Resort.
Walsh, who will be a sophomore this fall, finished the three-day event with a 258 total after previous rounds of 92 and 84. She finished 42-over par and tied for 101st in a field that saw 219 golfers start and 214 finish.
Macee Greenwood, a senior-to-be at Corvallis, shot 86 on Friday to finish with a 265 total, or 49-over par. Greenwood finished in a tie for 121st.
Indiana’s Chloe Johnson fired a 69 to overtake first- and second-round leader Isabella Rawl to win medalist honors. Johnson, who shot 73-73 in her previous rounds, finished 1-under overall, one shot ahead of Arizona’s Mattison Frick.
Frick also rallied on her final round, shooting 68 to trail Johnson by one stroke. Rawl, of South Carolina, shot 70-70 her first two rounds but ballooned to 77 on the final day to finish in third, two strokes behind Johnson.
The golfers played their rounds on the No. 6, No. 8 and No. 9 courses at Pinehurst.
The National High School Golf Association invites the top golfers from each state to participate in the event. Walsh tied for third place in last fall’s Class AA state tournament, while Greenwood was the medalist at the Class A state tournament.
Teams from Missoula Sentinel and Whitefish will compete in the boys tournament, which begins Monday at Pinehurst.
