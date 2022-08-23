BILLINGS — Billings Senior’s Kenzie Walsh shot 1-over Tuesday at Lake Hills Golf Course and overcame a three-stroke deficit after the first day to win the Billings Invitational.
Walsh finished the two-day event — Monday’s first round was at Yegen Golf Club — with a 149 total, three shots better than first-day leader and defending Class AA champion Bella Johnson of Billings West. Johnson came in at 7-over for the second round and a 152 total.
Laurel’s Cameron Hackmann won boys medalist honors, shooting 2-under at Lake Hills to finish at 138, four strokes ahead of Billings Skyview’s Logan Connolly. Hackmann is the reigning Class A state champion.
Connolly, who had two eagles Monday at Yegen to lead Hackmann by one stroke after the first round, shot 3-over at Lake Hills to finish at 142. Eli Groshelle of Great Falls CMR shot 1-under to finish in a tie for second place with Connolly.
West’s girls took the team title with help from third- and fourth-place finishers Hayden Trost (157) and Annika Brocklebank (158). The Golden Bears, who won the Class AA state title last season, shot 637, followed by Billings Senior (653) and Bozeman Gallatin (689).
Gallatin’s top finisher was Addiley Lloyd, who tied for fourth at 158 with Brocklebank.
Laurel’s boys cruised to a 33-stroke win over Bozeman. Laurel, the defending Class A champion, had a 579 team score. Bozeman came in at 612, one stroke ahead of Skyview.
For complete boys results, click here. Girls results can be found here.
Photos: The Billings Invite Golf Tournament at the Yegen Golf Club
