The first round of the Helena Golf Invitational, featuring a slew of Class AA teams, is in the books after 18 holes at Bill Roberts Golf Course in Helena.
The scoring wound up being pretty good and the competition is stiff as the boys team race has three contenders: Billings Skyview (305), Bozeman (309) and Helena Capital (310).
Tye Boon of Skyview is the first-round leader after a three-under 69. Joe McGreevey shot an even-par 72 and is one of nine golfers within six shots of the lead including Capital's Dutch Teders who is tied for third after a 74.
Bozeman had four golfers post a score of 80 or below and Cooper Bourret posted the low round, tying Teders for third with a 74.
The other Capital boys golfers were Jacob Brown (80), Kyler Meredith (83) and Kash Helfert who shot an 88. Helena High is sitting at 378 strokes after day one but Cael Murgel led the way for the Bengals with an 89. Will Johnson shot a 90 and Logan Gehring signed for a 93.
In the girls tournament, there is more separation at the top. In the individual standings, Bella Johnson of Billings West leads the way after 18 holes thanks to an even-par 72, which gives her an 11-stroke advantage going into day two.
Olivia Yochim of Bozeman is in second place after an 83 and Addiley Lloyd of Gallatin is in third with an 84. Capital's Olivia McGreevey is the top local performer and she's currently tied for ninth after an 88. Paige Springer also shot a 96 for the Bruins, while Paige O'Mara posted a 98. Sammie McCutcheon also broke 100 and finished with a 96.
Led by Johnson's stellar round, West holds a sizable lead in the team race after a first-round total of 337. Senior is in second and led by Kenzie Walsh who is in the top 5 (85). The Broncs have 359 total and Gallatin is also right there with 363. Bozeman is in fourth with 366 strokes and Capital is sitting in fifth with a total of 378.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.