Billings Skyview's Cierra Sundheim lines up a tee shot at the Eastern AA divisional golf tournament in Billings in September. Sundheim will continue her career at Corban University in Salem, Oregon.

BILLINGS — Two-time all-state golfer Cierra Sundheim of Billings Skyview has signed a letter-of-intent to play golf at Corban University in Salem, Oregon, the family said Saturday.

Sundheim finished in a tie for 14th in the Class AA girls tournament in October with a two-day total of 172. She was 11th the previous year.

Sundheim, who has played on the Skyview varsity since her freshman year, was co-medalist of the Pryor Creek Triangular in September. She also considered Montana Tech and Providence.

