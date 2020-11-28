BILLINGS — Two-time all-state golfer Cierra Sundheim of Billings Skyview has signed a letter-of-intent to play golf at Corban University in Salem, Oregon, the family said Saturday.
Sundheim finished in a tie for 14th in the Class AA girls tournament in October with a two-day total of 172. She was 11th the previous year.
Sundheim, who has played on the Skyview varsity since her freshman year, was co-medalist of the Pryor Creek Triangular in September. She also considered Montana Tech and Providence.
