BOZEMAN — Billings West’s Bella Johnson was the lone female golfer to shoot under 80 on the second day of the Eastern AA divisional and won by four strokes over Bozeman Gallatin’s Addiley Lloyd on Friday.
The West girls also received top-10 finishes from Megan Voegel (5th, 169) and Annika Brocklebank (7th, 172) to win the team title. The Golden Bears shot 328 Thursday at Riverside Country Club and 341 Friday at Cottonwood Hills Golf Club for a two-day total of 669. With four girls placing in the top 10, Billings Senior was second at 680. Bozeman Gallatin was third with 704.
Johnson, the defending Class AA state champion, led Lloyd by one stroke after the first round. Johnson shot 77 at Cottonwood, while Lloyd scored an 80. Kenzie Walsh of Billings Senior went 78-82 to finish third at 160.
Teams from Bozeman dominated on the boys’ side of things. Bozeman High took the team title with a 624 score, followed by Bozeman Gallatin (654) and Billings Skyview (659).
Bozeman’s Cooper Bourret shot 74-75-149 to overtake first-round leader Nate Pailthorpe, a Hawks’ teammate who shot 73-80-153 and finished third. Gallatin’s Gavin Klein was second with a 76-76-152 score.
The state tournament begins Thursday in Helena at Green Meadow Country Club.
