Billings West senior Carrie Carpenter signed with North Dakota on Wednesday.

BILLINGS — Billings West senior Carrie Carpenter signed with the University of North Dakota on Wednesday to continue her golf career.

Carpenter talked to other college golf programs, but North Dakota was the only school to extend an offer, she told 406mtsports.com on Thursday. The exclusivity was partly her decision. She was sold on the Fighting Hawks months ago.

“After I went on my first visit there, I knew that’s where I wanted to go,” Carpenter said. “It’s just a really warm atmosphere.”

Carpenter didn’t mean “warm atmosphere” literally. When she first visited the UND campus in January, the temperature in Grand Forks was negative-21 degrees, she said.

The cold did not dampen her opinions of the school or the golf program.

“Honestly, I kind of like the cold,” she said. “I don’t know if it’s growing up in Montana (or something else).”

Carpenter was impressed with UND women’s golf coach Kristyl Sunderman, the golf facilities and the engineering program. She plans to study mechanical engineering at UND, and she said she received some academic financial aid in addition to a partial athletic scholarship.

“Touring their engineering and mines facilities, that sealed the deal,” she said.

Carpenter went on an official visit to UND last month and committed shortly thereafter.

A couple weeks before her commitment, Carpenter won the Class AA state girls golf individual title for the first time in her career. She also won every other tournament she played in this fall and placed first at the MSGA State Junior Championship in June.

