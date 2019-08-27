Invite golf

Two girls groups pass on the tee box in the first round of the Billings Invitational Golf Tournament at Yegen Golf Club on Monday. Billings West's Carrie Carpenter (third from left) earned girls medalist honors.

 LARRY MAYER, Billings Gazette

BILLINGS — For the second straight year, Billings West's Carrie Carpenter and Bozeman's Jordan Verge earned medalist honors at the Billings Invitational. 

Carpenter followed up a score of 69 at Yegen Golf Club in the first round Monday with a 73 at Lake Hills Golf Course on Tuesday. The senior's overall stroke total of 142 bested second-place Cora Rosanova of Bozeman by five strokes.

The sophomore Verge shot a 71 in round one and a 68 in round two, topping his twin brother Justus and Missoula Sentinel's Jhett Brailey by three strokes overall (Brailey finished second via a tiebreaker).

Verge's teammate JR Small led by five strokes after the first round with a tournament-best 66, but he carded an 81 on Tuesday and finished fourth among boys individuals.

The Hawks also won both team titles. The Bozeman boys finished with a score of 571, 37 strokes better than second-place Laurel. The Bozeman girls score of 626 was 13 ahead of second-place West.

Sign up for our high school sports newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments