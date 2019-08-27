BILLINGS — For the second straight year, Billings West's Carrie Carpenter and Bozeman's Jordan Verge earned medalist honors at the Billings Invitational.
Carpenter followed up a score of 69 at Yegen Golf Club in the first round Monday with a 73 at Lake Hills Golf Course on Tuesday. The senior's overall stroke total of 142 bested second-place Cora Rosanova of Bozeman by five strokes.
The sophomore Verge shot a 71 in round one and a 68 in round two, topping his twin brother Justus and Missoula Sentinel's Jhett Brailey by three strokes overall (Brailey finished second via a tiebreaker).
Verge's teammate JR Small led by five strokes after the first round with a tournament-best 66, but he carded an 81 on Tuesday and finished fourth among boys individuals.
The Hawks also won both team titles. The Bozeman boys finished with a score of 571, 37 strokes better than second-place Laurel. The Bozeman girls score of 626 was 13 ahead of second-place West.
