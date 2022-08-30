BELGRADE — Bella Johnson earned a nine-stroke victory, helping the Billings West girls to a team title Tuesday at the two-day Belgrade Invitational.
Paced by Tye Boone’s tie for fourth place, Billings Skyview’s boys finished in first by one stroke over Bozeman and two strokes better than Helena Capital. Butte’s Jack Prigge shot a two-round total of 142 to win boys medalist honors.
Johnson led by five strokes after she shot 71 for Monday’s first round. The defending Class AA champ bettered her score on the second round, coming in at 69 for a 140 total to finish comfortably ahead of Billings Senior’s Kenzie Walsh (149) and Bozeman Gallatin’s Addiley Lloyd (150).
As a team, the Bears scored a 630. Senior was second at 657 and Gallatin third at 674.
Prigge shot 67-75—142, which was just enough to hold off Capital’s Joe McGreevey. McGreevey was five shots back after the first day, but closed with a 71 to finish at 143. Bozeman’s Cooper Bourret (146) was third, followed by Boone and Gallatin’s Gavin Klein at 147.
Skyview’s boys finished at 607. Bozeman (608) and Capital (609) were right behind.
