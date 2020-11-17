HELENA – Capital senior Caswell Bloomquist on Nov. 11 officially signed his letter of intent to play golf at Lewis University when he begins college in August 2021.
In addition to golf, Bloomquist has dedicated much of his free time over the past two years to getting his pilot’s license, which he expects to have by the end of the month.
Located southwest of Chicago, Lewis University’s proximity to O’Hare and renowned golf courses such as Cog Hill made the decision fairly easy for Bloomquist.
“They came up very early in my search,” he said of the Division II college where he will study commercial aviation. “It has one of the best aviation colleges in the US, and it's very close to Chicago and Chicago O'Hare, which is a major aviation hub. So the aviation connection is just outstanding. And then once I kind of found that out, I looked more into to the golf, and they have a great program there. Coach Skip Steffey has a great group of guys that, when I went on my tour in October, I loved the group. I loved their chemistry. Also the Cog Hill Country Club, a famous course in the US, is their home course. So that really helped me make my decision. And, I mean, the campus is beautiful. I love the Midwest. It just feels like home to me.”
Receiving a pair of scholarships probably didn’t hurt, either.
“I have a 3.9 GPA, so I was able to qualify for a scholarship through admissions,” Bloomquist said of the presidential academic scholarship. “The second one is a golf scholarship that Coach Skip Steffey granted me. There are a couple other kids in my recruiting class, so I'm very grateful that I was able to get one of those from him.”
In December 2019, Bloomquist made a decision to complete coursework for his spring semester online so that he could attend Hilton Head golf academy in South Carolina. It was there that he was able to hone and fine-tune his skills on the course. Coincidentally three months later, the rest of his classmates found themselves also completing their 2020 spring semesters online because of the closures as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I made the decision in December, and, I mean, I had no clue any of this was going to happen,” Bloomquist remembered. “I got there January 20th, and I was there for two months, and then all this happened. So yeah, it was a coincidence that when everyone ended up going online, and I was already online.”
And at Hilton Head, as you might have guessed it was golf, golf and more golf.
“So I worked with 18-to-20-year-olds,” Bloomquist said. “We wouldn't go to school, of course. It started about 7:30 (a.m.) with a gym workout; 7:30 to about 9:00. And then from 9:00 to noon and 1:00 (p.m.) to 6:00-ish, we'd be out on the course practicing. It's mostly driving range, chipping area, but a lot of playing and a lot of working with the coaches down there.”
The Independent Record caught up with Bloomquist for 5 Questions.
IR: How long have you been playing golf?
CB: Well, I got my first set of clubs when I was 11. My dad played professionally, so he taught me the game. I really started playing competitively about sixth or seventh grade.
IR: Why is golf so much harder than it looks?
CB: Golf really doesn't get the credit it deserves, because it's difficult. People don't understand what goes through every shot and how difficult (it is) with elements, wind and different things about the course that can make a shot very difficult. Especially with the swing, every element has to be right on or else the shot won't turn out how you like it.
IR: I understand you're getting your pilot's license soon. How did that start?
CB: I've always been interested in flying. We'd always go in the summer, we'd go back to ... My mom's from Ohio. So we'd go and visit her family there, and we'd always fly commercially. That's really where my love for flying came from, and I've just always wanted to pursue a career in professional aviation. When I was 16 I started to fly, and then I currently have about 60 hours and I'll be getting my license by the end of the month.
IR: If you could, describe a general timeline of what you have to do to get your pilot's license.
CB: So when I was 16, in October of 2018, I started. That was when I first went up in my first flight. Then for a year I worked with an instructor, and on October 30th I did my first solo, of 2019. And since then I've been flying solo, building up hours, practicing some stuff. Then I have to pass a written test, and then a flying test, and I'll get my license.
IR: Did you consider any other schools besides Lewis University?
CB: Early on, I looked into the Air Force Academy in Colorado. I wanted to play golf there, but that quickly faded. I really don't know if I have what it takes to be in the military. And I looked at a couple schools in Utah, and then some schools in Florida, but they weren't too big of contenders. I wasn't really wanting to go down there.
