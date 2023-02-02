Finnegan Daly-Mast dribbles the ball against Missoula Hellgate during the 2022 season for the Bruins and scored the game-winning goal. The Capital senior signed to play college soccer at California Lutheran two weeks ago.
A contingent of Capital High football players signed their college letters of intent on Wednesday but they weren't the only Bruins to do so recently.
Finn Daley-Mast, a senior for the Capital boys soccer team this past season, signed in January for play college soccer for D-III program California Lutheran in Thousand Oaks, California. The program has won nine conference championships and reached the NCAA tournament six times.
Daley-Mast was part of the IR's All-Area soccer team in 2022 after playing striker last season for Capital. He helped lead the Bruins to the Class AA quarterfinals as well as the No. 2 spot in the final Western AA standings with five goals and two assists. One of those goals was the game-winner in the Bruins win over Missoula Hellgate during the regular season which was the first win over the Knights since 2012.
Daley-Mast was one of two just seniors on the roster this year for the Bruins, who have now had a boys soccer player sign to play collegiately in nine consecutive years.
Capital girls golfer Paige O'Mara will also be continuing her career on the links as her signing with the Montana Tech golf team was announced on Twitter.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.