Finnegan Daly-Mast

Finnegan Daly-Mast dribbles the ball against Missoula Hellgate during the 2022 season for the Bruins and scored the game-winning goal. The Capital senior signed to play college soccer at California Lutheran two weeks ago. 

 Gary Marshall BMGphotos.com

A contingent of Capital High football players signed their college letters of intent on Wednesday but they weren't the only Bruins to do so recently.

Finn Daley-Mast, a senior for the Capital boys soccer team this past season, signed in January for play college soccer for D-III program California Lutheran in Thousand Oaks, California. The program has won nine conference championships and reached the NCAA tournament six times.

Tags

Load comments