BUTTE — Bozeman golf is focused on getting better. But how?
The Hawks boys and girls team are defending AA state champions, have won every state tournament they’ve played in 2019, the latest being the Butte-Anaconda Golf Tournament. At this point, what is Bozeman’s next step?
“Our goal is to always get better,” said Hawks head coach Matt Clark. “And we accomplished that from the first day to the second. The boys and girls played a lot better, and I think they felt better about their play today, too. We can continue to improve, which is all we can control, and hopefully we’ll be peaking in time for the state championships.”
After establishing an impressive lead on the first day, Bozeman’s girls were led by the trio of junior Sami Yates (79), senior Cora Rosanova (81) and junior Cooper Knarr (82), who finished in the second, third and fourth spots respectively. Flathead junior Marcella Mercer was the tournament’s top scorer, who followed an opening day 82 with an impressive 75, the lowest score of either day.
The Bozeman boys also maintained their lead, with sophomore Jordan Verge firing a 2-under-par 68 to claim top scorer. Sophomore Justus Verge (71), senior R.J. Small (73), and sophomore Ramey Lloyd (78) rounded out the scores for the Hawks, who’s final total of 602 was strong enough for a 36-stroke victory.
“We have four returners from last year’s team,” Clark said. “We are very lucky. All four of them have the potential to go very, very low… Jordan played great today, but all four of those guys have high expectations and the ability to meet them.”
Butte girls hold onto second
Bozeman’s impressive display allowed them to hold onto victory, but Butte High saw significant improvement on the second day of the Butte-Anaconda Golf Tournament. The Bulldogs’ No. 1 and No. 2, sophomore Kodie Hoagland and junior Ella Prigge followed a tough opening day at Old Works Golf Course, shooting 83 and 80 respectively.
“It was a confidence builder,” Prigge. “It’s nice to come into our home course. I made a lot of putts despite missing some shots, and hung in there… We’re getting there, working every tournament, lowering our scores and competing with the other teams.”
Butte High head coach Eric Mankins agrees, stating that improving upon a difficult opener was what the Bulldogs needed and is expected of them.
“They were extremely better,” Mankins said. “They listened to the fact that they had to do improve on their home course. I knew they were going to improve, but they know they aren’t quite up to their full potential, but with three weeks to go until state, I like where we are sitting.”
The entirety of the Butte girls team was able to place individually, with Prigge finishing fifth, Hoagland placing seventh, and juniors Grace Luoma, Kennedy Lean and MacKenzie Finnegan rounding out the team in the eighth, 12th and 14th spots respectively.
Bulldogs’ Prigge, Central’s Yelenich Rebound
Most performers don’t care about how difficult the conditions are, they just want to perform. That is certainly the case for the Butte freshman Jack Prigge and the Maroons senior Gator Yelenich, who steadied themselves after miscues during their first rounds at Old Works Golf Course.
Yelenich and Prigge each shot 77, tying each other and a few others for the fifth-best score of the second day. For Prigge, responding well after a bad day comes down to sticking to your guns through the thick and thin.
“It’s about perseverance,” Prigge said. “I knew I was close to breaking through, but things just weren’t clicking yesterday. My driver yesterday was all over the place, duck-hooks into the rough, but I figured it out today, and it helps [Butte Country Club] is my home course, so just a lot better.”
Yelenich credited his improved score to his ability to put himself in successful positions off the tee, as well as performing well around the greens to consistently save par.
“Yesterday was a lot harder with the rain and wind,” Yelenich said. “Coming here, if you keep it straight, you’ll end up with a good score, and that’s what happened. I got up and down a lot when I was missing greens, chipped well and was able to sink some putts for par.”
